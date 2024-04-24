Anupamaa Star Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Anuj Kapadia Exit & Death Reports: A Lot Of…

Anupamaa
Update:
Since
its
premiere
in
2020,
Rajan
Shahi's
production
venture
Anupamaa
has
been
continuously
winning
hearts.
Featuring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
as
the
main
protagonists
Anupama
and
Anuj
Kapadia
respectively,
the
show
has
been
regularly
topping
the
TRP
charts
and
fans
have
been
loving
the
ongoing
twists
and
turns.
ANUPAMAA
CURRENT
TRACK
As
per
the
ongoing
America
track,
Anupamaa
is
currently
busy
with
a
cooking
competition
and
she
has
participated
in
it
to
save
Yashdeep's
restaurant.
On
the
other
hand,
Shruti
has
announced
her
wedding
with
Anuj
Kapadia
leaving
Aadya
elated.
In
a
shocking
turn
of
events,
Shruti
recently
got
shot
and
is
fighting
for
her
life
in
hospital.
On
the
other
hand,
Anupamaa,
Aadya,
and
Anuj
are
praying
for
her
recovery.
Amid
all
this,
the
recent
reports
of
Gaurav
Khanna's
exit
and
Anuj
Kapadia's
death
reports
left
everyone
in
disbelief.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
rumours
suggested
that
the
Anupamaa
makers
are
planning
to
go
the
Sreemiyee
way
by
killing
the
hero
just
like
the
originial
show.
In
a
recent
interview,
Gaurav
Khanna
finally
opened
up
about
the
ongoing
speculations.
GAURAV
KHANNA
DISMISSES
RUMOURS
OF
ANUPAMAA
EXIT
As
expected,
the
talented
actor
called
the
reports
baseless
and
cleared
that
Anuj
Kapadia
is
not
going
anywhere.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
truth,
Gaurav
Khanna
told
HT,
"I
don't
know
where
this
has
popped
up
from.
I
don't
see
any
truth
to
this
because
I
am
completely
committed
to
my
show.
I
don't
know
any
such
thing
yet.
There
is
no
base
in
this
news.
A
lot
of
fake
news
surface
online
these
days.
I
understand
that
people
have
their
own
thoughts
when
they
love
a
show,
but
this
piece
of
news
is
not
at
all
true."
Well,
this
is
indeed
a
great
piece
of
news
for
Gaurav
Khanna
and
MaAn
fans!