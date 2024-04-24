Anupamaa Star Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Anuj Kapadia Exit & Death Reports: A Lot Of…

Anupamaa Update: Since its premiere in 2020, Rajan Shahi's production venture Anupamaa has been continuously winning hearts. Featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as the main protagonists Anupama and Anuj Kapadia respectively, the show has been regularly topping the TRP charts and fans have been loving the ongoing twists and turns.

ANUPAMAA CURRENT TRACK

As per the ongoing America track, Anupamaa is currently busy with a cooking competition and she has participated in it to save Yashdeep's restaurant. On the other hand, Shruti has announced her wedding with Anuj Kapadia leaving Aadya elated.

In a shocking turn of events, Shruti recently got shot and is fighting for her life in hospital. On the other hand, Anupamaa, Aadya, and Anuj are praying for her recovery. Amid all this, the recent reports of Gaurav Khanna's exit and Anuj Kapadia's death reports left everyone in disbelief.

Anupamaa | Is Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Quitting Rupali Ganguly's Show? Rajan Shahi Finally Reveals TRUTH

For those who are unaware, rumours suggested that the Anupamaa makers are planning to go the Sreemiyee way by killing the hero just like the originial show. In a recent interview, Gaurav Khanna finally opened up about the ongoing speculations.

GAURAV KHANNA DISMISSES RUMOURS OF ANUPAMAA EXIT

As expected, the talented actor called the reports baseless and cleared that Anuj Kapadia is not going anywhere. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the truth, Gaurav Khanna told HT, "I don't know where this has popped up from. I don't see any truth to this because I am completely committed to my show. I don't know any such thing yet. There is no base in this news. A lot of fake news surface online these days. I understand that people have their own thoughts when they love a show, but this piece of news is not at all true."

Well, this is indeed a great piece of news for Gaurav Khanna and MaAn fans!