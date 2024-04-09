Anupamaa Twist: After Samar, Makers Planning To Kill Anuj To Boost TRPs? Will Gaurav Khanna EXIT?

Anupamaa
Update:
Rajan
Shahi's
production
Anupamaa,
starring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
in
pivotal
roles,
has
consistently
maintained
its
status
as
the
highest-rated
daily
soap
across
channels.
Since
its
inception,
its
storyline
has
garnered
immense
adoration
from
viewers,
establishing
it
as
a
consistent
leader
in
TRP
ratings.
The
on-screen
chemistry
between
Anupama
and
Anuj
has
captivated
audiences,
solidifying
their
status
as
a
beloved
couple
in
the
television
industry.
The
ensemble
cast
of
Anupamaa
also
includes
Nishi
Saxena,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Alpana
Buch,
Sukirti
Kandpal,
Vaquar
Shaikh,
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Parakh
Madan,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
Chandni
Bhagwanani,
Kunwar
Amarjeet
Singh,
and
others.
ANUPAMAA
TWIST:
ANUJ
KAPADIA
TO
DIE
SOON?
On
a
regular
basis,
Anupamaa
makers
introduce
new
twists
and
turns
to
make
the
show
more
interesting
and
entertaining
for
the
loyal
viewers.Several
months
back,
the
top-rated
family
drama
took
a
substantial
jump
with
a
five-year
leap,
marking
a
significant
shift
in
the
storyline.
Anupama
embarked
on
her
much-awaited
journey
to
the
United
States
to
pursue
her
dreams.
However,
she
also
found
Anuj
and
Aadya
(Choti
Anu)
there
with
his
fiance
Shruti
(Sukirti
Kandpal).
Amid
all
this,
it
looks
like
the
creative
team
is
planning
to
give
the
biggest
shock
to
the
MaAn.
We're
saying
so
because
the
latest
buzz
suggest
that
Anuj
Kapadia
might
die
in
the
upcoming
track.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
For
the
uninitiated,
Anupamaa
is
the
Hindi
adaptation
of
Star
Jalsha's
Bengali
show
named
Sreemoyee.
In
the
original
show,
Sreemoyee's
second
husband
Rohit
Sen
passed
away
after
marrying
her.
According
to
a
Tellyexpress
report,
Anupamaa
makers
are
thinking
about
going
the
Sreemoyee
way
to
boost
the
ratings.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
WILL
GAURAV
KHANNA
EXIT
ANUPAMAA
AFTER
ANUJ'S
RUMOURED
DEATH?
The
report
states
that
Anuj
might
breath
his
last
leaving
Anupama
and
Aadya
alone.
However,
it
is
not
yet
confirmed.
Wondering
whether
Gaurav
Khanna
will
quit
Anupamaa
after
Anuj's
alleged
death
or
the
makers
will
introduce
another
twist
to
retain
him?
Well,
only
time
will
tell
as
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.