Anupamaa Twist | Will Yashdeep EXIT Rupali Ganguly’s Show Soon? Vaquar Shaikh REACTS: There Are Times…

Anupamaa
Update:
Starring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
as
leads,
Rajan
Shahi-produced
Anupamaa
continues
its
reign
as
the
highest-rated
daily
soap
across
all
channels.
Since
its
inception,
its
storyline
has
captivated
audiences,
consistently
securing
top
TRP
ratings.
The
on-screen
chemistry
between
Anupama
and
Anuj
has
enchanted
viewers,
solidifying
their
status
as
a
beloved
couple
in
the
television
landscape.
The
ensemble
cast
of
Anupamaa
also
features
Nishi
Saxena,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Alpana
Buch,
Sukirti
Kandpal,
Vaquar
Shaikh,
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Parakh
Madan,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
Chandni
Bhagwanani,
Kunwar
Amarjeet
Singh,
and
others.
AFTER
GAURAV
KHANNA,
RUMOURS
OF
YASHDEEP'S
EXIT
LEAVES
FANS
SURPRISED
To
keep
Anupamaa
engaging
and
entertaining
for
its
devoted
fanbase,
the
creators
frequently
introduce
surprising
twists
and
turns,
such
as
Samar's
death
and
MaAn's
separation.
Amidst
all
this,
recent
reports
hint
at
yet
another
unexpected
development
in
the
storyline
with
Anuj
Kapadia's
death.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
It
appears
that
the
creative
team
is
contemplating
a
narrative
similar
to
that
of
Sreemoyee,
which
could
potentially
lead
to
Gaurav
Khanna's
departure
from
Anupamaa.
While
the
makers
are
yet
to
react
to
the
same,
the
rumours
about
Yashdeep's
exit
from
the
top-rated
show
are
currently
going
on.
In
the
storyline,
Yashdeep's
restaurant
Spice
N
Chutney
has
shut
down.
Since
he's
not
seen
much
in
Anupamaa,
fans
are
wondering
if
he's
left
the
show.
VAQUAR
SHAIKH
AKA
YASHDEEP
NOT
LEAVING
ANUPAMAA
Vaquar
Shaikh,
who
plays
Yashdeep
in
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna-starrer
family
drama,
has
opened
up
about
the
same
in
a
recent
interview
and
dimissed
the
rumours
about
his
exit.
Reacting
to
reports,
Vaquar
Shaikh
told
Bollywood
Life,
"I
am
not
going
anywhere.
Absolutely
not.
I
have
been
constantly
there.
Since
the
day
I
joined
Anupamaa,
I
have
been
part
of
all
the
episodes.
There
are
times
when
the
story
or
an
episode
is
such
due
to
which
maybe
I
would
have
not
been
a
part
of
a
particular
episode.
But
even
in
that
episode,
I
am
sure
a
small
scene
of
mine
would
definitely
be
there.
I
am
shooting
for
Anupamaa."