Anupamaa | Is Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Quitting Rupali Ganguly’s Show? Rajan Shahi Finally Reveals TRUTH

Anupamaa
Update:
Rajan
Shahi's
creation
Anupamaa,
featuring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
in
prominent
roles,
has
consistently
upheld
its
position
as
the
top-rated
daily
soap
across
television
channels.
Since
its
inception,
its
storyline
has
earned
immense
praise
from
viewers,
cementing
its
reputation
as
a
frontrunner
in
TRP
ratings.
The
on-screen
chemistry
between
Anupama
and
Anuj
has
mesmerized
audiences,
establishing
them
as
a
cherished
couple
within
the
television
industry.
The
ensemble
cast
of
Anupamaa
also
includes
Nishi
Saxena,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Alpana
Buch,
Sukirti
Kandpal,
Vaquar
Shaikh,
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Parakh
Madan,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
Chandni
Bhagwanani,
Kunwar
Amarjeet
Singh,
and
others.
WILL
GAURAV
KHANNA
LEAVE
ANUPAMAA
AFTER
ANUJ
KAPADIA'S
DEATH?
Consistently,
the
makers
of
Anupamaa
introduce
new
twists
and
turns
into
the
plot
to
engage
and
delight
their
loyal
viewers.
Not
too
long
ago,
the
immensely
popular
family
drama
underwent
a
significant
evolution
with
a
leap
of
five
years,
dramatically
shifting
the
storyline.
Anupama
embarked
on
her
highly
anticipated
journey
to
the
United
States
to
pursue
her
dreams,
only
to
cross
paths
with
Anuj
and
Aadya
(Choti
Anu)
there,
alongside
his
fiancée
Shruti
(played
by
Sukirti
Kandpal).
RAJAN
SHAHI
DISMISSES
RUMOURS
OF
GAURAV
KHANNA'S
EXIT
In
the
midst
of
all
this,
recent
reports
suggested
that
Anuj
Kapadia
might
die
in
the
upcoming
track
and
Gaurav
Khanna
is
likely
to
bid
adieu
to
the
viewers.
While
the
speculations
has
left
MaAn
fans
in
disbelief,
producer
Rajan
Shahi
has
finally
reacted
to
the
ongoing
rumours.
Well,
Shahi
has
cleared
that
Gaurav
Khanna
and
his
much-loved
character
Anuj
Kapadia
are
not
going
anywhere.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Reacting
to
it,
Rajan
Shahi
told
ETimes,
"Not
at
all.
The
Anupamaa-Anuj
relationship
is
one
of
the
main
tracks
of
the
show.
Gaurav
did
bring
to
my
attention
some
reports
suggesting
his
exit.
We
had
a
good
laugh
about
this.
The
chemistry
between
Anuj
and
Anupamaa
is
amazing,
and
both
actors
are
playing
their
parts
well."