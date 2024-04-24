Anupamaa | Is Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Quitting Rupali Ganguly’s Show? Rajan Shahi Finally Reveals TRUTH

Anupamaa Update: Rajan Shahi's creation Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in prominent roles, has consistently upheld its position as the top-rated daily soap across television channels. Since its inception, its storyline has earned immense praise from viewers, cementing its reputation as a frontrunner in TRP ratings.

The on-screen chemistry between Anupama and Anuj has mesmerized audiences, establishing them as a cherished couple within the television industry. The ensemble cast of Anupamaa also includes Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, and others.

WILL GAURAV KHANNA LEAVE ANUPAMAA AFTER ANUJ KAPADIA'S DEATH?

Consistently, the makers of Anupamaa introduce new twists and turns into the plot to engage and delight their loyal viewers. Not too long ago, the immensely popular family drama underwent a significant evolution with a leap of five years, dramatically shifting the storyline.

Anupama embarked on her highly anticipated journey to the United States to pursue her dreams, only to cross paths with Anuj and Aadya (Choti Anu) there, alongside his fiancée Shruti (played by Sukirti Kandpal).

RAJAN SHAHI DISMISSES RUMOURS OF GAURAV KHANNA'S EXIT

In the midst of all this, recent reports suggested that Anuj Kapadia might die in the upcoming track and Gaurav Khanna is likely to bid adieu to the viewers. While the speculations has left MaAn fans in disbelief, producer Rajan Shahi has finally reacted to the ongoing rumours.

Well, Shahi has cleared that Gaurav Khanna and his much-loved character Anuj Kapadia are not going anywhere. Yes, you read that right!

Reacting to it, Rajan Shahi told ETimes, "Not at all. The Anupamaa-Anuj relationship is one of the main tracks of the show. Gaurav did bring to my attention some reports suggesting his exit. We had a good laugh about this. The chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa is amazing, and both actors are playing their parts well."

Keep watching this space for more updates!