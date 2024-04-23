Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Sangeet: Rashami, Paras, Mahira & Other Bigg Boss 13 Stars Attend - PICS & VIDEOS

Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony: Television star Arti Singh is gearing up to tie the knot with her partner, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25. Pre-wedding festivities have commenced with great fervor, and tonight (April 230, the couple's sangeet ceremony was held amidst loved ones, resulting in several photos and videos going viral on social media.

ARTI SINGH POSES WITH FIANCE DIPAK CHAUHAN AT SANGEET CEREMONY

At the sangeet ceremony, the soon-to-be bride, Arti Singh was seen posing with her fiance Dipak, and other family members, including brother Krushna Abhishek. Take a look at the videos here:

Arti Singh is overjoyed about her much-awaited wedding with Dipak, a businessman from Navi Mumbai. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the ISKCON temple, with Arti's brother, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, and his wife Kashmera Shah, as well as her uncle, actor Govinda, in attendance.

LIST OF CELEBS WHO ATTENDED ARTI SINGH SANGEET CEREMONY

The star-studded event also saw the presence of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Karan Singh Grover, Shehzada Dhami, Yuvika Chaudhary, Aparna Dixit among other celebrities. The night turned out to be a special one as Arti Singh's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, and Hindustani Bhau also make their presence felt.

Take a look at some pictures from the sangeet ceremony below:

Arti revealed her wedding date on her 39th birthday earlier this month, sharing a heartfelt post alongside a photo with Dipak. She captioned it, "Dipak ki Arti. Countdown begins. 20 days to go to our forever." The couple, reportedly introduced through a private matchmaker, will exchange vows on April 25.

Keep watching this space for more updates!