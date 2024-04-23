Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Sangeet: Rashami, Paras, Mahira & Other Bigg Boss 13 Stars Attend - PICS & VIDEOS

Arti
Singh
Sangeet
Ceremony:
Television
star
Arti
Singh
is
gearing
up
to
tie
the
knot
with
her
partner,
Dipak
Chauhan,
on
April
25.
Pre-wedding
festivities
have
commenced
with
great
fervor,
and
tonight
(April
230,
the
couple's
sangeet
ceremony
was
held
amidst
loved
ones,
resulting
in
several
photos
and
videos
going
viral
on
social
media.
ARTI
SINGH
POSES
WITH
FIANCE
DIPAK
CHAUHAN
AT
SANGEET
CEREMONY
At
the
sangeet
ceremony,
the
soon-to-be
bride,
Arti
Singh
was
seen
posing
with
her
fiance
Dipak,
and
other
family
members,
including
brother
Krushna
Abhishek.
Take
a
look
at
the
videos
here:
Arti
Singh
is
overjoyed
about
her
much-awaited
wedding
with
Dipak,
a
businessman
from
Navi
Mumbai.
The
ceremony
is
scheduled
to
take
place
at
the
ISKCON
temple,
with
Arti's
brother,
actor-comedian
Krushna
Abhishek,
and
his
wife
Kashmera
Shah,
as
well
as
her
uncle,
actor
Govinda,
in
attendance.
LIST
OF
CELEBS
WHO
ATTENDED
ARTI
SINGH
SANGEET
CEREMONY
The
star-studded
event
also
saw
the
presence
of
Ankita
Lokhande-Vicky
Jain,
Karan
Singh
Grover,
Shehzada
Dhami,
Yuvika
Chaudhary,
Aparna
Dixit
among
other
celebrities.
The
night
turned
out
to
be
a
special
one
as
Arti
Singh's
Bigg
Boss
13
co-contestants
Rashami
Desai,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
Paras
Chhabra,
Mahira
Sharma,
Vishal
Aditya
Singh,
Shefali
Jariwala,
and
Hindustani
Bhau
also
make
their
presence
felt.
Take
a
look
at
some
pictures
from
the
sangeet
ceremony
below:
Arti
revealed
her
wedding
date
on
her
39th
birthday
earlier
this
month,
sharing
a
heartfelt
post
alongside
a
photo
with
Dipak.
She
captioned
it,
"Dipak
ki
Arti.
Countdown
begins.
20
days
to
go
to
our
forever."
The
couple,
reportedly
introduced
through
a
private
matchmaker,
will
exchange
vows
on
April
25.