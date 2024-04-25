Arti Singh Husband Name: Who Is Dipak Chauhan? All You Need To Know About Mumbai-Based Businessman

Arti
Singh
Husband
Name:
Television
star
Arti
Singh
is
gearing
up
to
exchange
vows
with
businessman
Dipak
Chauhan.
Their
wedding
ceremony
is
scheduled
for
today
(April
25,
2024),
at
the
ISKCON
temple,
with
esteemed
guests
including
her
brother,
actor-comedian
Krushna
Abhishek,
his
wife
Kashmera
Shah,
and
her
uncle
Govinda.
While
anticipation
runs
high
among
fans
for
their
union,
they're
curious
to
know
more
about
Dipak
Chauhan.
HOW
ARTI
SINGH
MET
DIPAK
CHAUHAN?
CHECK
FIRST
MEETING
DEETS
In
an
interview
with
Times
Now,
Arti
Singh
disclosed
that
they
met
each
other
in
an
arranged
marriage
setup
by
Dipak's
aunt.
Singh
admitted
to
rejecting
previous
matchmaking
attempts
but
agreed
to
meet
Dipak
out
of
curiosity.
Their
initial
encounter
blossomed
into
a
deeper
connection,
leading
to
their
impending
nuptials.
Arti
revealed
that
despite
meeting
several
potential
suitors
in
the
past,
none
resonated
with
her
until
Dipak
entered
her
life,
displaying
genuine
interest
and
making
significant
efforts.
Notably,
he
relocated
from
Navi
Mumbai
to
Andheri
to
be
closer
to
the
Bigg
Boss
13
star.
According
to
reports,
Dipak
Chauhan
is
the
founder
of
a
successful
event
management
company
and
is
a
prominent
entrepreneur.
Additionally,
he
serves
as
the
brand
ambassador
for
the
Road
Safety
World
Series.
Although
Dipak
maintains
a
private
Instagram
account
with
approximately
17,000
followers,
he
remains
relatively
low-key.
Dipak
is
currently
38
years
old
and
is
a
year
younger
than
Arti,
who
is
39.
Meanwhile,
their
pre-wedding
festivities
are
currently
going
on
with
Singh
and
Chauhan
families
recently
hosting
a
vibrant
sangeet
ceremony
attended
by
notable
figures
from
the
television
industry.
Among
the
guests
were
Vicky
Jain
and
his
partner
Ankita
Lokhande,
Bharti
Singh,
Karan
Singh
Grover,
Kishwer
Merchant,
Rashami
Desai,
and
many
other
celebrities.
Now
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
first
wedding
pics
of
Arti
Singh
and
Dipak
Chauhan.