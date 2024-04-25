Arti Singh Husband Name: Who Is Dipak Chauhan? All You Need To Know About Mumbai-Based Businessman

Arti Singh Husband Name: Television star Arti Singh is gearing up to exchange vows with businessman Dipak Chauhan. Their wedding ceremony is scheduled for today (April 25, 2024), at the ISKCON temple, with esteemed guests including her brother, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera Shah, and her uncle Govinda. While anticipation runs high among fans for their union, they're curious to know more about Dipak Chauhan.

HOW ARTI SINGH MET DIPAK CHAUHAN? CHECK FIRST MEETING DEETS

In an interview with Times Now, Arti Singh disclosed that they met each other in an arranged marriage setup by Dipak's aunt. Singh admitted to rejecting previous matchmaking attempts but agreed to meet Dipak out of curiosity. Their initial encounter blossomed into a deeper connection, leading to their impending nuptials.

Arti revealed that despite meeting several potential suitors in the past, none resonated with her until Dipak entered her life, displaying genuine interest and making significant efforts. Notably, he relocated from Navi Mumbai to Andheri to be closer to the Bigg Boss 13 star.

WHO IS DIPAK CHAUHAN? WHAT IS HIS PROFESSION?

According to reports, Dipak Chauhan is the founder of a successful event management company and is a prominent entrepreneur. Additionally, he serves as the brand ambassador for the Road Safety World Series. Although Dipak maintains a private Instagram account with approximately 17,000 followers, he remains relatively low-key. Dipak is currently 38 years old and is a year younger than Arti, who is 39.

Meanwhile, their pre-wedding festivities are currently going on with Singh and Chauhan families recently hosting a vibrant sangeet ceremony attended by notable figures from the television industry. Among the guests were Vicky Jain and his partner Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh, Karan Singh Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Rashami Desai, and many other celebrities.

Now fans are eagerly awaiting the first wedding pics of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan.