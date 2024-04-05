Arti Singh Wedding Date: Bigg Boss 13 Star Announces Marriage With Businessman Dipak Chauhan - DEETS

Arti
Singh
Wedding
Date
Announced:
Actress
Arti
Singh
has
officially
revealed
her
wedding
plans
with
businessman
Dipak
Chauhan,
set
to
take
place
on
April
25
in
Mumbai.
She
exclusively
shared
insights
into
their
upcoming
nuptials
and
provided
details
about
her
relationship
with
Dipak.
Arti
Singh
disclosed
that
the
wedding
festivities
will
be
hosted
in
Mumbai,
encompassing
traditional
pre-wedding
rituals
such
as
mehendi
and
haldi
ceremonies.
She
shared
that
she
and
Dipak
were
introduced
through
private
matchmakers,
underscoring
that
theirs
is
an
arranged
marriage.
Reflecting
on
their
journey,
Arti
mentioned
a
phase
of
courtship
where
they
dedicated
time
to
understanding
each
other
better
before
making
a
commitment.
Reflecting
on
their
relationship,
Bigg
Boss
13
fame,
shares,
"We
first
spoke
on
July
23
last
year
and
met
after
his
birthday
(August
5).
As
things
progressed,
I
decided
to
commit
to
this
relationship
in
November.
However,
we
didn't
move
forward
until
both
our
families
approved
of
our
union.
On
January
1,
Dipak
proposed
marriage
to
me
with
a
ring
at
my
guruji's
temple
in
Delhi
and
I
said
yes.
I
consider
that
moment
as
my
engagement."