Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List: THIS TV Star To Join Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe In The Show?

Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
Contestants
List:
Concluding
its
longest-ever
grand
finale
in
January,
Bigg
Boss
Season
17,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
ended
after
enthralling
audiences
for
three
months.
After
a
roller-coaster
ride
filled
with
twists
and
turns,
Munawar
Faruqui
claimed
the
title
of
winner,
with
Abhishek
Kumar
securing
the
position
of
first
runner-up
in
the
Bigg
Boss
17
grand
finale.
Since
then,
there
have
been
constant
speculations
about
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
and
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
premiere.
Last
year,
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
premiered
on
Jio
Cinema
in
June
and
the
third
season
of
the
controversial
show
is
expected
to
start
around
the
same
this
year.
So
far,
not
much
details
are
out
regarding
BB
OTT
3
but
several
popular
names
are
rumoured
to
be
in
talks
with
the
makers.
BIGG
BOSS
OTT
3
TENTATIVE
CONTESTANTS
LIST
Initially,
reports
suggested
that
Bigg
Boss
17
fame
Vicky
Jain
might
participate
in
the
show.
Soon
after,
he
denied
the
same.
Later,
it
was
reported
that
the
team
has
reached
out
to
celebs
like
Dalljiet
Kaur,
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Both
of
them
were
thrown
out
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
due
to
their
unprofessional
conduct,
sparking
a
significant
controversy.
The
actors
have
yet
to
comment
on
the
matter,
leaving
room
for
the
possibility
that
they
may
address
it
in
the
reality
show.
Now,
the
latest
update
states
that
TV
star
Arhaan
Behll
has
been
approached
to
participate
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!