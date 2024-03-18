Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel Divorce: Actress To Announce Separation In THIS Controversial Reality Show? DEETS

Dalljiet Kaur Separation Update: Actress Dalljiet Kaur has sparked speculation about her relationship status with her second husband, Nikhil Patel after she recently deleted all photos of him from her Instagram account. Additionally, she has removed "Patel" from her Instagram bio.

These actions have fueled rumors of a possible separation leaving fans shocked and confused. As rumors hint at Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's alleged split, the actress' team released a statement addressing the matter and requested privacy for the couple.

WILL DALLJIET KAUR DISCUSS SEPARATION WITH NIKHIL PATEL ON REALITY SHOW?

It's been over a month ever since the rumours started doing the rounds and the couple is yet to announce any proper statement regarding their current relationship status. However, it is being said that they're no more together. Amid all this, the latest reports suggest that Dalljiet has been approached to participate in India's bigges reality show where she might open up about her separation with Nikhil.

DALLJIET KAUR APPROACHED FOR BIGG BOSS 18 AND BIGG BOSS OTT 3?

Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss. Yes, you read that right! According to a Times Now, report, Dalljiet, who earlier participated in Bigg Boss 13 and got eliminated in the first week, has been in talks with the makers to be a part of Bigg Boss 18 or Bigg Boss OTT 3 where she might open up about her second marriage.

So far, Dalljiet has refrained from discussing her separation with the media, but might address it on Bigg Boss. While the actress failed to make a mark on Bigg Boss 13, she might grab a lot of eyeballs this time, if things work out. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

ALL ABOUT DALLJIET KAUR'S FIRST WEDDING WITH SHALIN BHANOT

For the uninitiated, Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot in March of the previous year. This marks her second marriage, as she was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot. She has openly shared that her marriage to Shalin was marred by abuse. They exchanged wedding vows in 2009, and welcomed their son Jayden in 2014. The duo got officially divorced in 2015.

