Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel Divorce: Actress To Announce Separation In THIS Controversial Reality Show? DEETS

Dalljiet
Kaur
Separation
Update:
Actress
Dalljiet
Kaur
has
sparked
speculation
about
her
relationship
status
with
her
second
husband,
Nikhil
Patel
after
she
recently
deleted
all
photos
of
him
from
her
Instagram
account.
Additionally,
she
has
removed
"Patel" from
her
Instagram
bio.
These
actions
have
fueled
rumors
of
a
possible
separation
leaving
fans
shocked
and
confused.
As
rumors
hint
at
Dalljiet
Kaur
and
Nikhil
Patel's
alleged
split,
the
actress'
team
released
a
statement
addressing
the
matter
and
requested
privacy
for
the
couple.
WILL
DALLJIET
KAUR
DISCUSS
SEPARATION
WITH
NIKHIL
PATEL
ON
REALITY
SHOW?
It's
been
over
a
month
ever
since
the
rumours
started
doing
the
rounds
and
the
couple
is
yet
to
announce
any
proper
statement
regarding
their
current
relationship
status.
However,
it
is
being
said
that
they're
no
more
together.
Amid
all
this,
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
Dalljiet
has
been
approached
to
participate
in
India's
bigges
reality
show
where
she
might
open
up
about
her
separation
with
Nikhil.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Bigg
Boss.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
a
Times
Now,
report,
Dalljiet,
who
earlier
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
13
and
got
eliminated
in
the
first
week,
has
been
in
talks
with
the
makers
to
be
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
18
or
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
where
she
might
open
up
about
her
second
marriage.
So
far,
Dalljiet
has
refrained
from
discussing
her
separation
with
the
media,
but
might
address
it
on
Bigg
Boss.
While
the
actress
failed
to
make
a
mark
on
Bigg
Boss
13,
she
might
grab
a
lot
of
eyeballs
this
time,
if
things
work
out.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
ALL
ABOUT
DALLJIET
KAUR'S
FIRST
WEDDING
WITH
SHALIN
BHANOT
For
the
uninitiated,
Dalljiet
and
Nikhil
tied
the
knot
in
March
of
the
previous
year.
This
marks
her
second
marriage,
as
she
was
previously
married
to
actor
Shalin
Bhanot.
She
has
openly
shared
that
her
marriage
to
Shalin
was
marred
by
abuse.
They
exchanged
wedding
vows
in
2009,
and
welcomed
their
son
Jayden
in
2014.
The
duo
got
officially
divorced
in
2015.