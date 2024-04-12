Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants: Shiv Thakare’s KKK 13 Co-Contestant To Participate? Actress Reveals TRUTH

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List: Following the exciting finale of Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year, fans of the reality show took to social media to inquire about Bigg Boss OTT 3. The online edition of India's largest non-fiction show has garnered significant popularity among viewers, sparking excitement for the upcoming season.

BIGG BOSS OTT 3 CONTESTANTS NAME: NYRRA BANERJI REJECTS OFFER

There are speculations about celebrities like Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Sana Saeed, Trisha Kaur Madhu, and others joining the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation yet from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers.

Nyrraa Banerji, who was previously seen on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 with Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare, is also rumored to participate in the reality show. Unlike some actors, Nyra Banerjee has addressed these rumors about her potential involvement in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT.

In response to the speculation, Nyrraa Banerji told India Forums that she is not participating in the show hosted by Salman Khan. She mentioned that she's been approached almost every year for Bigg Boss, including for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, but she has consistently declined the offers. Nyrraa stated that she's not interested in being part of the controversial reality show.

Nyrraa Banerji is not the only celebrity who has distanced themselves from Bigg Boss. Many others, like Mishkat Varma and Gashmeer Mahajani, have openly stated that they are not suited for such shows and prefer not to participate.

NYRRA BANERJI MADE HEADLINES FOR BREAKUP WITH NISHANT MALKHANI

Regarding Nyrraa Banerji's personal life, she recently made headlines due to rumors about her breakup with TV actor Nishant Malkhani. Despite never officially confirming their relationship and always maintaining that they were best friends, strong rumors stated that they had been dating for a couple of years.

However, it was reported a few weeks ago that they have decided to part ways while remaining close friends.