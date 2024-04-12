Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants: Shiv Thakare’s KKK 13 Co-Contestant To Participate? Actress Reveals TRUTH

Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
Contestants
List:
Following
the
exciting
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
17
earlier
this
year,
fans
of
the
reality
show
took
to
social
media
to
inquire
about
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3.
The
online
edition
of
India's
largest
non-fiction
show
has
garnered
significant
popularity
among
viewers,
sparking
excitement
for
the
upcoming
season.
BIGG
BOSS
OTT
3
CONTESTANTS
NAME:
NYRRA
BANERJI
REJECTS
OFFER
There
are
speculations
about
celebrities
like
Shehzada
Dhami,
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
Sana
Saeed,
Trisha
Kaur
Madhu,
and
others
joining
the
Salman
Khan-hosted
show.
However,
there
hasn't
been
any
official
confirmation
yet
from
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
makers.
Nyrraa
Banerji,
who
was
previously
seen
on
Rohit
Shetty's
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
13
with
Archana
Gautam
and
Shiv
Thakare,
is
also
rumored
to
participate
in
the
reality
show.
Unlike
some
actors,
Nyra
Banerjee
has
addressed
these
rumors
about
her
potential
involvement
in
the
third
season
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT.
In
response
to
the
speculation,
Nyrraa
Banerji
told
India
Forums
that
she
is
not
participating
in
the
show
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
She
mentioned
that
she's
been
approached
almost
every
year
for
Bigg
Boss,
including
for
the
third
season
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT,
but
she
has
consistently
declined
the
offers.
Nyrraa
stated
that
she's
not
interested
in
being
part
of
the
controversial
reality
show.
Nyrraa
Banerji
is
not
the
only
celebrity
who
has
distanced
themselves
from
Bigg
Boss.
Many
others,
like
Mishkat
Varma
and
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
have
openly
stated
that
they
are
not
suited
for
such
shows
and
prefer
not
to
participate.
NYRRA
BANERJI
MADE
HEADLINES
FOR
BREAKUP
WITH
NISHANT
MALKHANI
Regarding
Nyrraa
Banerji's
personal
life,
she
recently
made
headlines
due
to
rumors
about
her
breakup
with
TV
actor
Nishant
Malkhani.
Despite
never
officially
confirming
their
relationship
and
always
maintaining
that
they
were
best
friends,
strong
rumors
stated
that
they
had
been
dating
for
a
couple
of
years.
However,
it
was
reported
a
few
weeks
ago
that
they
have
decided
to
part
ways
while
remaining
close
friends.