Bigg Boss OTT 3 Exclusive: Bhojpuri Actress Known For Intimate Video Controversy Confirmed To Participate?

Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
Exclusive:
Following
the
explosive
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
17
earlier
this
year,
the
reality
show's
ardent
fans
flooded
social
media
with
requests
for
updates
on
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3.
The
OTT
edition
of
the
controversial
show
has
garnered
significant
popularity
among
viewers,
leaving
fans
eagerly
awaiting
the
next
season.
BIGG
BOSS
OTT
3
TENTATIVE
PREMIERE
DATE
&
CONTESTANTS
LIST
Although
the
makers
have
yet
to
issue
an
official
confirmation,
a
recent
report
suggests
that
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
is
underway
and
poised
to
premiere
sooner
than
expected.
After
the
success
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
last
year,
won
by
YouTuber
Elvish
Yadav,
the
third
season
is
likely
to
premiere
on
May
15.
As
expected,
the
development
has
left
Bigg
Boss
fans
delighted
who
are
now
eagerly
awaiting
the
contestants
list.
While
several
popular
celebrities
are
said
to
be
in
talks
with
the
makers,
we've
got
an
exclusive
update
about
the
first
confirmed
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3.
Filmibeat
has
got
to
know
that
Bhojpuri
actress
Trisha
Kar
Madhu
is
confirmed
to
enter
the
controversial
reality
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
told
us,
"Trisha
Kar
Madhu
is
the
first
confirmed
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3.
She
has
accepted
the
offer
and
signed
on
the
dotted
lines.
She
has
been
a
controversial
figure
and
is
expected
to
provide
the
much-needed
masala."
However,
let's
wait
for
an
official
announcement
as
the
premiere
is
still
a
month
away.
ALL
ABOUT
TRISHA
KAR
MADHU
&
HER
MMS
CONTROVERSY
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Trisha
Kar
Madhu,
originally
named
Trisha
Khan,
is
a
Bhojpuri
actress
originating
from
West
Bengal.
She
predominantly
works
as
an
actress
in
Bhojpuri
films
and
songs,
showcasing
her
talents
as
a
dancer
as
well.
She
has
featured
in
many
Bhojpuri
songs
and
the
biggest
hit
song
of
her
career
is
Raja
Tani
Zain
Na
Bahariya.
A
few
years
ago,
she
made
headlines
after
her
private
video
got
leaked
on
the
internet.
The
widely
circulated
video
reportedly
had
Trisha
in
an
intimate
moment
with
an
unidentified
man,
sparking
controversy
and
attracting
a
barrage
of
negative
comments.
Following
the
video
going
viral,
the
actress
took
to
social
media
to
issue
an
apology
for
the
same.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 14:36 [IST]