Did You Know Karan Kundrra Got His First Acting Gig Because Of This Social Media Platform?

While we are in awe of Karan Kundrra's acting graph and how he has grown over the years, not all of us know how did he land his first acting gig which was a show called 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai'

Impressed by Karan's profile, Ektaa Kapoor wasted no time in reaching out to Karan, and as they say, the rest is history. Karan went on to become a star through his exceptional performances in various Television shows, Films, and web series.

During a recent interview, the actor revealed he was first noticed by producer Ektaa Kapoor on Facebook " My foray into acting started with Facebook. I was based in Jalandhar at that point and Ektaa ma'am saw my profile and asked me to come to Mumbai. I was in two minds about this but my friends forced me to come to Mumbai and the rest is history."

Meanwhile, Karan recently appeared in two back-to-back projects, 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, and the Amazon MiniTV web series 'Love Adhura'. Both received praise for his acting skills and versatility.