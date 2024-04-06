Did You Know Karan Kundrra Got His First Acting Gig Because Of This Social Media Platform?

While
we
are
in
awe
of
Karan
Kundrra's
acting
graph
and
how
he
has
grown
over
the
years,
not
all
of
us
know
how
did
he
land
his
first
acting
gig
which
was
a
show
called
'Kitni
Mohabbat
Hai'
Impressed
by
Karan's
profile,
Ektaa
Kapoor
wasted
no
time
in
reaching
out
to
Karan,
and
as
they
say,
the
rest
is
history.
Karan
went
on
to
become
a
star
through
his
exceptional
performances
in
various
Television
shows,
Films,
and
web
series.
During
a
recent
interview,
the
actor
revealed
he
was
first
noticed
by
producer
Ektaa
Kapoor
on
Facebook
" My
foray
into
acting
started
with
Facebook.
I
was
based
in
Jalandhar
at
that
point
and
Ektaa
ma'am
saw
my
profile
and
asked
me
to
come
to
Mumbai.
I
was
in
two
minds
about
this
but
my
friends
forced
me
to
come
to
Mumbai
and
the
rest
is
history."
Meanwhile,
Karan
recently
appeared
in
two
back-to-back
projects,
'Tera
Kya
Hoga
Lovely'
directed
by
Balwinder
Singh
Janjua,
and
the
Amazon
MiniTV
web
series
'Love
Adhura'.
Both
received
praise
for
his
acting
skills
and
versatility.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 14:48 [IST]