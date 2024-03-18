Elvish Yadav Arrested: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Confesses Organising Snake Venom For Rave Parties? DEETS

Elvish
Yadav
Arrested:
In
a
startling
revelation,
Elvish
Yadav,
the
much-loved
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2,
was
arrested
on
Sunday
(March
17)
over
his
suspected
involvement
in
a
snake
venom
case,
which
falls
under
the
purview
of
the
Wildlife
Protection
Act.
After
his
arrest,
a
report
by
NDTV
claimed
that
Yadav
confessed
to
his
role
in
the
incident.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
ELVISH
YADAV
CONFESSES
INVOLVEMENT
IN
SNAKE
VEMON
CASE?
This
confession
marks
a
dramatic
reversal
from
Yadav's
earlier
stance,
where
he
vehemently
denied
any
association
with
the
snake
venom
case,
asserting
that
he
was
framed.
However,
Elvish
Yadav
has
now
not
only
acknowledged
organising
snake
venom
at
rave
parties
but
has
also
admitted
to
being
acquainted
with
the
five
individuals
previously
framed
in
connection
with
the
same
case
last
year.
According
to
reports,
Yadav
revealed
that
he
came
in
touch
with
the
suspects
at
multiple
rave
events
and
had
maintained
communication
with
them.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
Yadav,
now
held
in
14-day
judicial
custody,
faces
a
fresh
set
of
charges.
In
addition
to
the
Wildlife
Protection
Act
violations,
he
now
confronts
charges
under
the
Narcotic
Drugs
and
Psychotropic
Substances
Act,
including
Section
29,
related
to
drug-related
conspiracies
such
as
trafficking
and
distribution.
It
is
rumored
that
obtaining
bail
under
such
serious
charges
is
challenging
for
the
accused.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
THE
SNAKE
VENOM
CASE
For
those
unaware,
the
case
traces
back
to
a
raid
conducted
on
November
3,
2023,
targeting
a
rave
party
where
snake
venom
was
allegedly
being
used
for
intoxication.
This
operation,
spearheaded
by
Maneka
Gandhi's
People
for
Animals,
led
to
the
arrest
of
five
individuals
suspected
of
being
snake
charmers,
based
on
a
tip-off.
Yadav,
identified
as
the
sixth
suspect,
was
subsequently
interrogated
regarding
his
involvement.
During
the
raid,
authorities
seized
nine
snakes
and
quantities
of
snake
venom
from
the
rave
party.
However,
he
denied
his
involvement
in
several
videos
and
stated
that
he
would
cooperate
with
the
police.
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 14:09 [IST]