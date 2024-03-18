Elvish Yadav Arrested: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Confesses Organising Snake Venom For Rave Parties? DEETS

Elvish Yadav Arrested: In a startling revelation, Elvish Yadav, the much-loved winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was arrested on Sunday (March 17) over his suspected involvement in a snake venom case, which falls under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act. After his arrest, a report by NDTV claimed that Yadav confessed to his role in the incident. Yes, you read that right!

ELVISH YADAV CONFESSES INVOLVEMENT IN SNAKE VEMON CASE?

This confession marks a dramatic reversal from Yadav's earlier stance, where he vehemently denied any association with the snake venom case, asserting that he was framed. However, Elvish Yadav has now not only acknowledged organising snake venom at rave parties but has also admitted to being acquainted with the five individuals previously framed in connection with the same case last year.

According to reports, Yadav revealed that he came in touch with the suspects at multiple rave events and had maintained communication with them. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Kavya Actress Sumbul Touqeer On Linkup With Fahmaan Khan, Mishkat & Other Co-Stars: They Feel...

Yodha OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Sidharth Malhotra's Film After Theatrical Run?

Yadav, now held in 14-day judicial custody, faces a fresh set of charges. In addition to the Wildlife Protection Act violations, he now confronts charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, including Section 29, related to drug-related conspiracies such as trafficking and distribution. It is rumored that obtaining bail under such serious charges is challenging for the accused.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SNAKE VENOM CASE

For those unaware, the case traces back to a raid conducted on November 3, 2023, targeting a rave party where snake venom was allegedly being used for intoxication. This operation, spearheaded by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals, led to the arrest of five individuals suspected of being snake charmers, based on a tip-off. Yadav, identified as the sixth suspect, was subsequently interrogated regarding his involvement. During the raid, authorities seized nine snakes and quantities of snake venom from the rave party.

However, he denied his involvement in several videos and stated that he would cooperate with the police.