Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Fight | Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan’s Bro Nischay Supports Sagar: Hate Dene…

Elvish
Yadav-Maxtern
Fight
Update:
On
Friday
(March
8),
Sagar
Thakur,
a
YouTuber
known
as
Maxtern,
made
allegations
that
he
was
"brutally
attacked" by
Elvish
Yadav,
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2.
Thakur,
a
resident
of
Delhi,
posted
a
video
message
on
his
official
X
account,
asserting
that
Elvish
Yadav
punched
him
in
the
face
and
attempted
to
"break
his
spine" during
their
late-night
encounter
in
Gurugram.
ELVISH
YADAV
VS
MAXTERN:
FUKRA
INSAAN'S
BROTHER
SUPPORT
SAGAR
THAKUR
Sagar
Thakur
further
claimed,
"He
also
openly
issued
death
threats
to
me," asserting
that
he
recorded
the
entire
incident
on
camera.
A
video
of
Elvish
meeting
and
beating
Maxtern
is
currently
going
viral
on
the
internet
after
which
the
latter
even
filed
FIR
against
the
Bigg
Boss
winner.
Since
then,
both
of
them
are
trending
on
social
media
and
it
has
become
a
fan
war.
Amid
all
this,
YouTuber
Nischay
Malhan
aka
Triggerred
Insaan,
elder
brother
of
Elvish's
Bigg
Boss
OTT
Season
2
buddy
Abhishek
Malhan
aka
Fukra
Insaan,
has
reacted
to
the
matter.
Interestingly,
he
has
supported
Sagar
against
Elvish.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
During
one
of
his
YouTube
livestream,
a
fan
asked
Nischay
to
support
Maxtern.
Reacting
to
it,
he
said,
"Bro,
I
just
hope...(pause)
mai
zyaada
kuch
nahi
bolne
wala
iske
baare
mein
warna
phir
se
meri
clips
se
out-of-conext
leke,
pata
nahi
phir
se
bawaal
hoga.
Mereko
bina
baat
ki
hate
dene
lag
jaenge
log.
But,
I
just
hope
ki
Maxtern
bhai
safe
hai.
(Reads
question
again)
And,
support
Maxtern?
Bro,
we
already
do.
But,
I
just
hope
wo
safe
hai.
That's
it."
The
dispute
between
Elvish
Yadav
and
Sagar
Thakur
originated
from
Yadav's
recent
photo
with
Bigg
Boss
winner
Munawar
Faruqui
during
a
cricket
match.
The
altercation
began
when
Thakur
commented
on
Yadav's
meeting
with
Faruqui.
"In
recent
months,
Elvish
fan
pages
have
been
spreading
hate
and
propaganda,
which
has
deeply
troubled
me,"
stated
Thakur
in
his
complaint.
He
recounted
that
Yadav
had
requested
a
meeting
on
Friday,
which
he
agreed
to,
assuming
it
would
be
a
"discussion."
However,
things
turned
ugly
as
Elvish's
started
a
physical
fight.
Subsequent
to
the
complaint,
the
police
confirmed
that
a
case
had
been
filed
against
Yadav
and
others
under
sections
147
(riots),
149
(unlawful
assembly),
323
(causing
hurt),
506
(criminal
intimidation)
of
the
IPC
at
Sector
53
Police
Station
on
Friday
evening.
Earlier
today
(March
9),
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
shared
his
side
of
the
story
and
claimed
that
Maxtern
had
been
provoking
him
for
the
past
several
months
only
to
gain
followers
and
he
passed
some
mean
comments
on
Yadav's
family
resulting
in
him
losing
his
cool.
Elvish
Yadav
or
Sagar
Thakur
-
whom
are
you
supporting
in
the
ongoing
controversy?
