Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Fight | Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan’s Bro Nischay Supports Sagar: Hate Dene…

Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Fight Update: On Friday (March 8), Sagar Thakur, a YouTuber known as Maxtern, made allegations that he was "brutally attacked" by Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Thakur, a resident of Delhi, posted a video message on his official X account, asserting that Elvish Yadav punched him in the face and attempted to "break his spine" during their late-night encounter in Gurugram.

ELVISH YADAV VS MAXTERN: FUKRA INSAAN'S BROTHER SUPPORT SAGAR THAKUR

Sagar Thakur further claimed, "He also openly issued death threats to me," asserting that he recorded the entire incident on camera. A video of Elvish meeting and beating Maxtern is currently going viral on the internet after which the latter even filed FIR against the Bigg Boss winner.

Since then, both of them are trending on social media and it has become a fan war. Amid all this, YouTuber Nischay Malhan aka Triggerred Insaan, elder brother of Elvish's Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 buddy Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, has reacted to the matter. Interestingly, he has supported Sagar against Elvish. Yes, you read that right!

During one of his YouTube livestream, a fan asked Nischay to support Maxtern. Reacting to it, he said, "Bro, I just hope...(pause) mai zyaada kuch nahi bolne wala iske baare mein warna phir se meri clips se out-of-conext leke, pata nahi phir se bawaal hoga. Mereko bina baat ki hate dene lag jaenge log. But, I just hope ki Maxtern bhai safe hai. (Reads question again) And, support Maxtern? Bro, we already do. But, I just hope wo safe hai. That's it."

Take a look at the clip here:

Fukra Insaan's brother and youtuber Triggered Insaan came into support of Maxtern against Elvish Yadav.pic.twitter.com/OXtasreyA8 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 9, 2024

HOW ELVISH YADAV-SAGAR THAKUR FIGHT BEGAN?

The dispute between Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur originated from Yadav's recent photo with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui during a cricket match. The altercation began when Thakur commented on Yadav's meeting with Faruqui.

"In recent months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda, which has deeply troubled me," stated Thakur in his complaint. He recounted that Yadav had requested a meeting on Friday, which he agreed to, assuming it would be a "discussion." However, things turned ugly as Elvish's started a physical fight.

Subsequent to the complaint, the police confirmed that a case had been filed against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening.

Earlier today (March 9), the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner shared his side of the story and claimed that Maxtern had been provoking him for the past several months only to gain followers and he passed some mean comments on Yadav's family resulting in him losing his cool.

