Elvish Yadav Controversy: OLD VIDEO Of BB OTT 2 Winner Saying ‘MD, Snake Bite… Kya Chahiye’ Resurfaces

Elvish
Yadav
Controversy:
YouTuber
and
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
Elvish
Yadav
is
currently
held
at
Luxor
Jail,
Greater
Noida,
arrested
in
connection
with
a
snake
venom
smuggling
case.
He
has
been
in
custody
for
four
days,
and
his
case
is
scheduled
for
hearing
today
(March
22).
Recently,
two
more
individuals
were
arrested
in
relation
to
the
case,
and
the
police
are
scrutinizing
Elvish's
phones
and
chats
for
further
investigation.
ELVISH
YADAV'S
OLD
VIDEO
DISCUSSING
DRUGS
GOES
VIRAL
Amid
all
this,
an
old
video
featuring
Elvish
Yadav
has
resurfaced
on
the
social
media
in
which
he
is
heard
mentioning
various
drugs,
including
Snake
bite.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
This
revelation
has
disappointed
his
fans,
sparking
backlash
and
speculation
regarding
his
potential
involvement
in
illegal
activities.
In
the
video,
he
can
be
heard
saying,
"Cocaine,
MD,
snake
bite,
LSD,
ganja,
hash,
cream...kya
chahiye
bhai?"
This
video
has
reignited
criticism
against
Elvish,
although
it
is
incomplete,
making
it
challenging
to
know
the
full
context.
The
ongoing
strike
at
the
Surajpur
court
has
further
delayed
the
proceedings
in
Elvish's
case
for
three
days.
His
lawyer
has
confirmed
that
the
matter
will
be
heard
on
Friday,
with
a
discussion
scheduled
for
1
pm.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
controversy
originated
from
a
party
held
in
Noida
in
November
2023,
during
which
the
police
uncovered
the
use
of
snake
venom
as
an
intoxicant
by
the
attendees.
An
FIR
was
lodged
against
six
individuals,
including
Elvish
Yadav,
at
the
Noida
Sector
49
police
station
for
allegedly
supplying
snake
venom
at
the
rave
gathering.
Recent
reports
emerged
that
the
NDPS
(Narcotic
Drugs
and
Psychotropic
Substances
Act,
1985)
Act,
which
was
initially
imposed
on
the
YouTuber,
has
been
lifted
by
the
police,
acknowledging
it
was
a
clerical
error.
They
stated,
"We
had
mistakenly
applied
the
NDPS
Act,
it
was
an
administrative
oversight."
It
is
known
that
securing
bail
under
the
NDPS
Act
is
particularly
challenging.