Elvish Yadav Finds Relief As NDPS Charges Dropped Against Him In Snake Venoma Case

In
a
surprising
turn
of
events,
the
Elvish
Yadav
snake
venom
case
has
taken
a
new
direction.
The
Noida
Police
have
rectified
a
significant
error
by
removing
the
charges
filed
under
the
Narcotic
Drugs
and
Psychotropic
Substances
Act
(NDPS),
1985,
against
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner.
The
correction
comes
after
the
acknowledgment
of
a
'clerical
mistake'
by
the
police
authorities.
Yadav,
who
was
arrested
on
March
17
and
sent
to
14
days
of
judicial
remand
under
the
Wild
Life
Protection
Act
1972,
finds
himself
in
a
slightly
alleviated
legal
situation.
Police
Acknowledge
Error
Elvish
Yadav
found
himself
embroiled
in
controversy
when
the
Noida
Police
arrested
him
following
a
raid
at
a
party
last
year.
The
raid
led
to
the
recovery
of
nine
snakes,
including
five
cobras,
and
approximately
20
ml
of
snake
venom.
Accusations
against
Yadav
included
supplying
the
snakes
and
venom,
initially
leading
to
charges
under
both
the
Wild
Life
Protection
Act
1972
and
the
NDPS
Act.
The
latter,
known
for
its
strict
bail
conditions,
posed
a
significant
challenge
for
Yadav's
legal
defense.
However,
the
Noida
Police
have
now
clarified
that
the
NDPS
Act
was
mistakenly
applied
to
Yadav's
case,
citing
a
clerical
error
for
the
oversight.
Bail
Hearing
Challenges
Despite
the
correction,
Yadav's
quest
for
bail
faced
obstacles
during
a
hearing
on
March
20.
The
proceedings
experienced
interruptions
due
to
a
confrontation
between
BJP
spokesperson
and
Yadav's
lawyer,
Gaurav
Bhatia,
and
other
lawyers
present.
The
tension
arose
amidst
an
ongoing
strike
by
the
local
Bar
Association,
which
further
delayed
the
hearing.
Bhatia's
attempts
to
highlight
the
urgency
of
the
case
were
halted,
resulting
in
the
postponement
of
the
bail
hearing.
The
legal
journey
for
Elvish
Yadav
continues
to
unfold,
with
the
recent
developments
offering
a
glimpse
of
hope.
The
rectification
by
the
Noida
Police
removes
a
layer
of
complexity
from
his
case,
though
challenges
remain.
As
the
situation
progresses,
all
eyes
will
be
on
the
unfolding
legal
proceedings
and
Yadav's
path
forward.