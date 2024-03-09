Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Fight | Lockupp Fame Anjali Arora Supports Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: Aise Bohot Aae...

Elvish
Yadav
Fight
Video:
Anjali
Arora,
a
social
media
sensation
with
an
extensive
Instagram
following
exceeding
13
million,
has
emerged
as
a
prominent
figure
in
the
limelight.
Renowned
for
her
influential
presence
across
various
platforms,
Anjali
Arora
has
not
only
captivated
audiences
but
has
also
made
her
mark
in
the
reality
show
Lockupp.
Recently,
she
garnered
attention
for
sharing
her
perspective
on
an
ongoing
controversy
involving
YouTuber
Sagar
Thakur,
aka
Maxtern,
and
Elvish
Yadav.
ANJALI
ARORA
REACTS
TO
ELVISH
YADAV
AND
SAGAR
THAKUR
FIGHT
A
day
after
Maxtern
accused
Elvish
Yadav
of
threats,
a
video
surfaced
on
social
media
depicting
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
physically
assaulting
Sagar
Thakur.
The
incident
has
sparked
widespread
discussions,
with
diverse
opinions
on
social
media
regarding
who
was
at
fault
in
the
altercation.
Amid
the
ongoing
fanwar
on
X
(earlier
known
as
Twitter),
the
stunner
came
out
in
Elvish
Yadav's
support.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Anjali
Arora
took
a
decisive
stand
by
posting
a
story
on
her
Instagram
account,
expressing
her
unwavering
support
for
the
YouTuber.
Through
her
story,
she
shared
her
viewpoint,
accompanied
by
the
hashtag
#wesupportelvishyadav.
In
her
post,
Anjali
reassured
Elvish,
stating,
"Kisi
baat
ki
koi
dikkt
ni
leni,
we
all
are
with
you.
Aise
bhot
aaye
or
bhot
gaye,
sabko
safaiya
dene
thodhi
baithenge
ham
log.
We
#anjalians
with
you!"
As
the
controversy
continues
to
unfold,
opinions
on
social
media
have
varied
widely.
Some
believe
that
Maxtern
provoked
Elvish
Yadav,
while
others
stand
firmly
in
support
of
Sagar
Thakur.
Criticism
of
the
incident,
without
aligning
with
either
party,
is
also
prevalent.
Anjali
Arora's
vocal
support
for
Elvish
Yadav
adds
an
intriguing
dimension
to
the
ongoing
debate.
Her
stance
reflects
not
only
her
loyalty
to
the
fellow
content
creator
but
also
emphasizes
the
complexities
of
navigating
controversies
in
the
digital
age.