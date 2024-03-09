Elvish Yadav Apologizes To Maxtern After He Files FIR For Assault, Reveals 'TRUTH' About Fight With Sagar

Elvish
Yadav
fight
video:
It
seems
Elvish
Yadav
has
become
controversy's
favourite
child.
After
the
rave
party
case,
the
YouTuber
is
once
again
in
the
headlines
for
assaulting
Maxtern
and
allegedly
issuing
a
death
threat
to
him.
A
video
went
viral
on
social
media
where
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
can
be
seen
beating
Sagar
Thakur
along
with
his
friends.
MAXTERN
ACCUSES
ELVISH
YADAV
OF
DEATH
THREATS
As
the
video
went
viral,
netizens
started
trending
'Arrest
Elvish
Yadav'
on
X,
expressing
their
displeasure
over
his
behaviour.
Maxtern
aka
Sagar
Thakur
released
a
video
statement,
alleging
that
Elvish
and
his
friends
brutally
attacked
him,
leaving
him
with
injuries.
Maxtern
tweeted,
""I
was
brutally
attacked
and
assaulted
by
@ElvishYadav,
who
openly
issued
death
threats
to
me.
All
the
evidence
is
available
on
the
internet.
But,
When
I
went
to
the
police
station
to
file
an
FIR,
the
SHO
lodged
it
under
IPC
147,
149,
323,
and
506.
Unfortunately,
these
are
bailable
sections,
and
despite
clear
evidence
of
an
attempt
to
murder,
no
non-bailable
charges
were
included."
He
alleged
that
Gurgaon
police
registered
a
case
against
Elvish
under
bailable
sections,
stating
that
evidence
against
him
was
available
on
the
internet.
He
claimed
that
'money
power
and
influence
were
used
to
save
Elvish
from
getting
arrested'.
"Why
haven't
murder
charges
been
included
in
the
FIR?
Is
this
due
to
the
influence
of
money
and
support
from
the
state
government?
Is
the
Haryana
government
potentially
protecting
a
criminal?
I
request
@DC_Gurugram
@gurgaonpolice
@anilvijminister
@mlkhattar
to
register
an
FIR
against
Elvish
with
a
non-bailable
section
for
attempt
to
murder
and
#ArrestElvishYadav.
If
anything
unfortunate
happens
to
me
in
the
future,
Elvish
Yadav
should
be
held
accountable," Sagar
added.
ELVISH
YADAV
ISSUES
APOLOGY,
SAYS
MAXTERN
THREATENED
TO
BURN
HIS
FAMILY
The
BB
OTT
2
winner
also
released
a
video,
sharing
his
side
of
the
story
and
slamming
Maxtern
for
spinning
a
different
narrative.
While
he
apologised
for
beating
Maxtern,
he
lashed
out
at
him
and
the
people
who
showcased
a
'wrong
side' and
demanded
his
arrest.
"Tujhe
aur
tere
gharwale
ko
zinda
jala
dunga,
ye
usne
mujhe
bola,"
Elvish
said
as
he
spoke
about
his
phone
conversation
with
Maxtern.
He
claimed
that
the
YiuTuber
threatened
to
burn
him
and
his
family.