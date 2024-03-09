Elvish Yadav Apologizes To Maxtern After He Files FIR For Assault, Reveals 'TRUTH' About Fight With Sagar

Elvish Yadav fight video: It seems Elvish Yadav has become controversy's favourite child. After the rave party case, the YouTuber is once again in the headlines for assaulting Maxtern and allegedly issuing a death threat to him. A video went viral on social media where the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner can be seen beating Sagar Thakur along with his friends.



MAXTERN ACCUSES ELVISH YADAV OF DEATH THREATS

As the video went viral, netizens started trending 'Arrest Elvish Yadav' on X, expressing their displeasure over his behaviour. Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur released a video statement, alleging that Elvish and his friends brutally attacked him, leaving him with injuries.

Maxtern tweeted, ""I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are bailable sections, and despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included."

He alleged that Gurgaon police registered a case against Elvish under bailable sections, stating that evidence against him was available on the internet. He claimed that 'money power and influence were used to save Elvish from getting arrested'.

"Why haven't murder charges been included in the FIR? Is this due to the influence of money and support from the state government? Is the Haryana government potentially protecting a criminal? I request @DC_Gurugram @gurgaonpolice @anilvijminister @mlkhattar to register an FIR against Elvish with a non-bailable section for attempt to murder and #ArrestElvishYadav. If anything unfortunate happens to me in the future, Elvish Yadav should be held accountable," Sagar added.

ELVISH YADAV ISSUES APOLOGY, SAYS MAXTERN THREATENED TO BURN HIS FAMILY

The BB OTT 2 winner also released a video, sharing his side of the story and slamming Maxtern for spinning a different narrative. While he apologised for beating Maxtern, he lashed out at him and the people who showcased a 'wrong side' and demanded his arrest.

"Tujhe aur tere gharwale ko zinda jala dunga, ye usne mujhe bola," Elvish said as he spoke about his phone conversation with Maxtern. He claimed that the YiuTuber threatened to burn him and his family.