Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Villain: After Aayush Anand, THIS Actor To Join Shakti-Bhavika’s Show?

Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
Update:
In
2020,
the
Star
Plus
show
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
made
its
debut,
a
collaboration
between
Cockrow
Entertainment
and
Shaika
Films.
Initially
led
by
Neil
Bhatt,
Ayesha
Singh,
and
Aishwarya
Sharma
as
Virat,
Sai,
and
Patralekha,
respectively,
this
talented
trio
captivated
audiences
for
an
impressive
three-year
run
before
departing
last
year
due
to
a
generation
leap.
Following
their
exit,
Bhavika
Sharma
and
Shakti
Arora
stepped
into
the
shoes
of
Savi
and
Ishaan,
taking
on
the
mantle
of
the
new
protagonists
in
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
after
the
storyline
transition.
While
their
arrival
initially
evoked
mixed
reactions,
the
duo
has
gradually
won
the
hearts
of
viewers,
who
now
fervently
support
and
champion
them
as
IshVi.
GHUM
HAI
KISIKEY
PYAAR
MEIIN
CURRENT
TRACK
The
ongoing
plotline
of
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
revolves
around
Durva's
engagement
festivities.
Mamaji's
true
intentions
will
come
to
light,
prompting
Anvi
to
garner
the
family's
affection
and
support.
As
a
result,
Savi
will
contemplate
leaving
home
to
preserve
harmony
within
the
Bhosale
household.
Meanwhile,
an
intriguing
love
triangle
brews
between
Savi,
Ishaan,
and
Reeva
(Sumit
Singh).
Aayush
Anand
recently
entered
the
top-rated
Star
Plus
show
as
Ishaan's
elder
brother
Chinmay
Bhosale.
However,
recent
reports
indicate
that
the
creators
plan
to
introduce
another
fresh
character
to
inject
more
excitement
and
intrigue
into
GHKKPM.
NEW
VILLAIN
IN
GHUM
HAI
KISIKEY
PYAAR
MEIIN?
According
to
reports,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
makers
have
roped
in
a
talented
actor
to
essay
a
negative
role
in
it.
Well,
we're
talking
about
actor
Ankush
Joshi.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
An
IWMBuzz
report
states
that
the
talented
actor
will
be
seen
essaying
the
role
of
Munna
who'll
be
seen
with
negative
traits.
While
an
official
confirmation
regarding
his
entry
is
still
awaited,
it
will
be
captivating
to
observe
how
the
introduction
of
Munna
adds
twist
to
the
unfolding
drama
in
the
hugely
popular
family
drama.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!