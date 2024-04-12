Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Villain: After Aayush Anand, THIS Actor To Join Shakti-Bhavika’s Show?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: In 2020, the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made its debut, a collaboration between Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. Initially led by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat, Sai, and Patralekha, respectively, this talented trio captivated audiences for an impressive three-year run before departing last year due to a generation leap.

Following their exit, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora stepped into the shoes of Savi and Ishaan, taking on the mantle of the new protagonists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the storyline transition. While their arrival initially evoked mixed reactions, the duo has gradually won the hearts of viewers, who now fervently support and champion them as IshVi.

GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN CURRENT TRACK

The ongoing plotline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Durva's engagement festivities. Mamaji's true intentions will come to light, prompting Anvi to garner the family's affection and support. As a result, Savi will contemplate leaving home to preserve harmony within the Bhosale household.

Meanwhile, an intriguing love triangle brews between Savi, Ishaan, and Reeva (Sumit Singh). Aayush Anand recently entered the top-rated Star Plus show as Ishaan's elder brother Chinmay Bhosale. However, recent reports indicate that the creators plan to introduce another fresh character to inject more excitement and intrigue into GHKKPM.

NEW VILLAIN IN GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN?

According to reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers have roped in a talented actor to essay a negative role in it. Well, we're talking about actor Ankush Joshi. Yes, you read that right!

An IWMBuzz report states that the talented actor will be seen essaying the role of Munna who'll be seen with negative traits. While an official confirmation regarding his entry is still awaited, it will be captivating to observe how the introduction of Munna adds twist to the unfolding drama in the hugely popular family drama.

