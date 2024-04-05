Is Dipika Kakar Pregnant Again Within A Year Of Ruhaan’s Birth? Her Recent Video Sparks Rumours

Dipika
Kakar's
Second
Pregnancy:
Dipika
Kakar
and
Shoaib
Ibrahim
are
among
the
most
talked
about
and
loved
couples
in
the
telly
industry.
The
power
couple,
who
found
love
in
each
other
on
the
sets
of
Sasural
Simar
Ka,
never
miss
out
on
a
chance
to
dish
out
major
couple
goals.
Interestingly,
Dipika
and
Shoaib
welcomed
their
first
child
in
June
last
year
and
they
have
been
enjoying
the
parenthood
journey
to
the
fullest.
While
fans
are
in
complete
awe
of
Dipika's
adorable
pics
and
videos
with
her
son
Ruhaan,
the
diva
has
been
making
the
headlines
of
late
as
there
are
report
about
her
second
pregnancy.
Yes!
It
is
reported
that
Dipika
is
expecting
her
second
child
within
a
year
of
Ruhaan's
birth.
To
note,
the
rumours
sparked
after
Dipika's
recent
interaction
with
the
media.
Dipika
was
recently
clicked
in
the
city
with
her
son
Ruhaan.
She
was
seen
wearing
a
white
suit
with
a
blue
print.
She
was
holding
Ruhaan
in
her
arms
and
appeared
to
be
flaunting
a
baby
bump.
While
Dipika
hasn't
made
an
official
announcement
about
her
pregnancy,
her
recent
appearance
has
left
the
audience
wondering
if
she
is
expecting
her
first
child.
Taking
to
the
comment
section,
an
Instagram
user
wrote,
"Ye
to
fhir
se
pregnant
hai".
Another
user
commented,
"She
looks
pregnant" while
a
user
wrote,
"Pregnant
lag
rhi
he
dipika
mam".
Take
a
look
at
Dipika
Kakar's
Video:
Meanwhile,
there
have
been
reports
about
Dipika
Kakar
quitting
acting
and
becoming
a
housewife
after
embracing
motherhood.
Reacting
to
the
same,
Dipika
stated,
"I
just
came
across
this
news
of
me
quitting
acting
as
a
career.
People
misunderstood
my
comments
from
my
previous
interview
that
I've
given
up
acting.
So
I
would
just
like
to
clarify
there
is
nothing
like
that.
I
have
always
craved
to
live
a
life
of
a
housewife
(mujhe
humesha
se
housewife
banana
tha).
Shoaib
would
go
to
the
office
and
I
would
make
breakfast
for
him
and
take
care
of
the
house.
But
that
doesn't
mean
that
I
don't
want
to
work
ever
again".
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 15:42 [IST]