Is Dipika Kakar Pregnant Again Within A Year Of Ruhaan’s Birth? Her Recent Video Sparks Rumours

Dipika Kakar's Second Pregnancy: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most talked about and loved couples in the telly industry. The power couple, who found love in each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals. Interestingly, Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their first child in June last year and they have been enjoying the parenthood journey to the fullest.

While fans are in complete awe of Dipika's adorable pics and videos with her son Ruhaan, the diva has been making the headlines of late as there are report about her second pregnancy. Yes! It is reported that Dipika is expecting her second child within a year of Ruhaan's birth. To note, the rumours sparked after Dipika's recent interaction with the media.

Dipika was recently clicked in the city with her son Ruhaan. She was seen wearing a white suit with a blue print. She was holding Ruhaan in her arms and appeared to be flaunting a baby bump. While Dipika hasn't made an official announcement about her pregnancy, her recent appearance has left the audience wondering if she is expecting her first child.

Taking to the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, "Ye to fhir se pregnant hai". Another user commented, "She looks pregnant" while a user wrote, "Pregnant lag rhi he dipika mam".

Take a look at Dipika Kakar's Video:

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Dipika Kakar quitting acting and becoming a housewife after embracing motherhood. Reacting to the same, Dipika stated, "I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I've given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife (mujhe humesha se housewife banana tha). Shoaib would go to the office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn't mean that I don't want to work ever again".