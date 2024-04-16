Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya Break Up Reason: Chintu CONFIRMS Separation; Says ‘We Are Not…’

Isha
Malviya-Samarth
Jurel
Breakup
Update:
TV
stars
Samarth
Jurel
and
Isha
Malviya
publicly
confirmed
their
relationship
during
their
time
together
on
Salman
Khan-hosted
Bigg
Boss
17
in
a
dramatic
twist
after
his
wildcard
entry.
The
actors,
previously
speculated
to
be
dating
during
their
show
Udaariyaan,
made
their
love
official
on
the
reality
show.
SAMARTH
JUREL
CONFIRMS
SEPARATION
WITH
GF
ISHA
MALVIYA
However,
since
their
exit
from
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
rumors
of
Isha
Malviya
and
Samarth
Jurel
hitting
a
rough
patch
have
been
circulating.
Despite
this,
none
of
them
addressed
these
speculations.
Since
morning,
there
have
been
strong
murmurs
about
their
break-up.
Fans
were
taken
aback
when
the
duo
unfollowed
each
other
on
Instagram,
seemingly
confirming
the
separation
rumors.
The
news
came
as
a
shock
to
their
fans,
triggering
a
surge
in
speculations
about
the
possible
reasons
behind
their
split.
However,
in
a
recent
interview,
Chintu
finally
opened
up
about
the
ongoing
break-up
rumours
and
confirmed
that
they've
parted
ways.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Confirming
their
breakup,
Samarth
told
Pinkvilla,
"Yes,
we
are
not
together
anymore.
Break
up
hogaya
hai
(We
have
broken
up)".
WHY
SAMARTH
JUREL
&
ISHA
MALVIYA
PARTED
WAYS?
Wondering
what
could
be
the
reason
behind
their
split?
Well,
Samarth
Jurel
chose
not
to
reveal
the
same
and
further
said,
"I
don't
want
to
talk
more
about
this.
This
is
all
I
have
to
say."
UPCOMING
PROJECTS
OF
SAMARTH
JUREL
AND
ISHA
MALVIYA
On
the
professional
front,
Samarth
Jurel
hasn't
yet
announced
any
project
after
Bigg
Boss
17.
However,
speculations
are
rife
that
he's
confirmed
to
participate
in
Rohit
Shetty's
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
awaited
from
the
makers.
Isha
Malviya,
on
the
other
hand,
was
recently
seen
in
two
music
videos
and
is
currently
shooting
for
another
song
with
Parth
Samthaan.
On
the
TV
front,
even
she
is
waiting
for
the
right
project.