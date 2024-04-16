Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya Break Up Reason: Chintu CONFIRMS Separation; Says ‘We Are Not…’

Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Breakup Update: TV stars Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya publicly confirmed their relationship during their time together on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 in a dramatic twist after his wildcard entry. The actors, previously speculated to be dating during their show Udaariyaan, made their love official on the reality show.

SAMARTH JUREL CONFIRMS SEPARATION WITH GF ISHA MALVIYA

However, since their exit from the Bigg Boss house, rumors of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel hitting a rough patch have been circulating. Despite this, none of them addressed these speculations. Since morning, there have been strong murmurs about their break-up. Fans were taken aback when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram, seemingly confirming the separation rumors.

The news came as a shock to their fans, triggering a surge in speculations about the possible reasons behind their split. However, in a recent interview, Chintu finally opened up about the ongoing break-up rumours and confirmed that they've parted ways. Yes, you read that right!

Confirming their breakup, Samarth told Pinkvilla, "Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai (We have broken up)".

WHY SAMARTH JUREL & ISHA MALVIYA PARTED WAYS?

Wondering what could be the reason behind their split? Well, Samarth Jurel chose not to reveal the same and further said, "I don't want to talk more about this. This is all I have to say."

UPCOMING PROJECTS OF SAMARTH JUREL AND ISHA MALVIYA

On the professional front, Samarth Jurel hasn't yet announced any project after Bigg Boss 17. However, speculations are rife that he's confirmed to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited from the makers.

Isha Malviya, on the other hand, was recently seen in two music videos and is currently shooting for another song with Parth Samthaan. On the TV front, even she is waiting for the right project.

