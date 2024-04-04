Jhanak: Fans Shower Hiba Nawab With Love & Appreciation; Actress Shares Her Excitement

Jhanak
Update:
Star
Plus
has
always
brought
immensely
entertaining
shows
to
the
audience
with
a
different
story
and
a
different
approach.
Continuing
the
spree,
Star
Plus
bought
for
its
audience
Jhanak
which
premiered
last
year
and
took
the
late
night
time
slot
of
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein.
JHANAK
STORYLINE
AND
CAST
In
the
show,
Hiba
Nawab
portrays
the
central
character
of
Jhanak,
while
Krushal
Ahuja,
known
as
Anirudh,
assumes
the
role
of
the
main
protagonist.
Additionally,
Chandni
Sharma
plays
the
character
of
Arshi
in
the
show.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Jhanak
narrates
the
journey
of
a
gifted
young
woman
who
overcomes
adversity
and
challenges
to
pursue
her
dream
of
becoming
a
dancer.
Ever
since
the
inception
of
the
show,
it
has
been
garnering
love
and
applause
for
Hiba
Nawab
and
Krushal
Ahuja.
The
viewers
are
adoring
Jhanak
and
Anirudh
and
are
also
resonating
with
them.
The
show
always
marks
a
position
in
the
TRP
charts.
With
the
appreciation
and
praise
received
from
the
audience,
the
Star
Plus
show
Jhanak
has
been
showered
with
immense
love
from
the
viewers!
JHANAK
HEROINE
HIBA
NAWAB
ON
LOVE
AND
APPRECIATION
FROM
VIEWERS
Hiba
Nawab,
who
plays
the
role
of
Jhanak,
shares,"
I
am
excited
and
elated
for
the
show
being
showered
with
love
and
appreciation.
It
is
the
hard
work
and
talent
of
everyone
that
we
have
received
immemorial
appreciation
from
the
viewers.
There
are
many
unexplored
layers
of
my
character,
Jhanak,
that
have
to
be
explored.
Jhanak
is
still
trying
to
find
herself
in
the
case.
I
watch
my
show
as
an
audience
member
and
hope
she
thrives
and
achieves
wonders.
Thank
you
for
garnering
us
love"
Jhanak,
produced
by
Leena
Gangopadhyay,
broadcasts
on
Star
Plus
every
day
from
Monday
to
Sunday
at
10:30
pm.