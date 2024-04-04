Jhanak: Fans Shower Hiba Nawab With Love & Appreciation; Actress Shares Her Excitement

Jhanak Update: Star Plus has always brought immensely entertaining shows to the audience with a different story and a different approach. Continuing the spree, Star Plus bought for its audience Jhanak which premiered last year and took the late night time slot of Yeh Hai Chahatein.

JHANAK STORYLINE AND CAST

In the show, Hiba Nawab portrays the central character of Jhanak, while Krushal Ahuja, known as Anirudh, assumes the role of the main protagonist. Additionally, Chandni Sharma plays the character of Arshi in the show.

For those who are unaware, Jhanak narrates the journey of a gifted young woman who overcomes adversity and challenges to pursue her dream of becoming a dancer. Ever since the inception of the show, it has been garnering love and applause for Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja. The viewers are adoring Jhanak and Anirudh and are also resonating with them.

The show always marks a position in the TRP charts. With the appreciation and praise received from the audience, the Star Plus show Jhanak has been showered with immense love from the viewers!

JHANAK HEROINE HIBA NAWAB ON LOVE AND APPRECIATION FROM VIEWERS

Hiba Nawab, who plays the role of Jhanak, shares," I am excited and elated for the show being showered with love and appreciation. It is the hard work and talent of everyone that we have received immemorial appreciation from the viewers. There are many unexplored layers of my character, Jhanak, that have to be explored. Jhanak is still trying to find herself in the case. I watch my show as an audience member and hope she thrives and achieves wonders. Thank you for garnering us love"

Jhanak, produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, broadcasts on Star Plus every day from Monday to Sunday at 10:30 pm.