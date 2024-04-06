Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Bigg Boss Stars Munawar-Mannara, Manisha-Abhishek To Participate?

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
Contestants
List:
After
the
success
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
13
last
year,
renowned
filmmaker
and
host
Rohit
Shetty
is
gearing
up
for
the
fourteenth
installment
of
Colors
TV's
reality
show.
As
anticipation
builds
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14,
the
makers
are
trying
to
rope
in
an
interesting
set
of
contestants.
Reportedly,
Sanaya
Irani,
Helly
Shah,
and
Shoaib
Ibrahim
are
among
the
prominent
celebrities
in
negotiations
with
the
producers
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
Likely
every
season,
the
makers
have
also
reached
out
to
multiple
Bigg
Boss
contestants
and
many
of
the
approached
stars
are
likely
to
participate
in
the
much-awaited
show.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 14:36 [IST]