After Pracchand Ashok, Adnan Khan To Participate In A BIG Reality Show On THIS Channel? DEETS

Adnan Khan In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Adnan Khan, who made his acting debut with Arjun in 2014, is counted among the most-loved celebrities on TV. After appearing in shows like Friends: Conditions Apply and Love By Chance, the actor finally tasted success with the hit ZEE TV show Ishq Subhan Allah (2018-2020) alongside Eisha Singh.

While Ishq Subhan Allah made Adnan Khan a household name as Kabir, he earned further appreciation for playing the role of Viaan in the popular Sony TV show Katha Ankahee opposite Aditi Sharma. The show went off-air in December last year post which he bagged the titular role in Ekta Kapoor's Pracchand Ashok.

ADNAN KHAN APPROACHED FOR KHATRON KE KHILADI 14? WILL HE PARTICIPATE?

However, the epic saga failed to fetch the desirable numbers for the channel and went off-air in just two months leaving his fans in shock. But, here comes a piece of good news for them. The latest buzz suggests that Adnan Khan might soon return to TV with the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Yes, you read that right!

According to a Free Press Journal report, Adnan Khan has been approached the new season of Colors TV's stunt-based reality show and discussions are currently going on between both the parties. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Revealing the same, a source informed the portal, "Adnan has been approached for the show, however, nothing is finalised as of now. He is keen of being a part of the show and the makers too are keen on having him onboard, but the talks are still on. Lets see what happens."

KHATRON KE KHILADI 14 TENTATIVE CONTESTANTS LIST

For the uninitiated, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has reached out to many popular celebrities and are trying to rope in a great set of contestants. While Abhishek Kumar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are said to be confirmed to participate in KKK 14, notable names who are in discussions are Mannara Chopra, Mohsin Khan, Helly Shah, Vivek Dahiya, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Shoaib Ibrahim among others.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also rumoured to be in talks with the team. While the team was keen to sign him and even offered a whopping amount, he reportedly declined the opportunity due to complications with his passport.

