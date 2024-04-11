After Pracchand Ashok, Adnan Khan To Participate In A BIG Reality Show On THIS Channel? DEETS

Adnan
Khan
In
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14:
Adnan
Khan,
who
made
his
acting
debut
with
Arjun
in
2014,
is
counted
among
the
most-loved
celebrities
on
TV.
After
appearing
in
shows
like
Friends:
Conditions
Apply
and
Love
By
Chance,
the
actor
finally
tasted
success
with
the
hit
ZEE
TV
show
Ishq
Subhan
Allah
(2018-2020)
alongside
Eisha
Singh.
While
Ishq
Subhan
Allah
made
Adnan
Khan
a
household
name
as
Kabir,
he
earned
further
appreciation
for
playing
the
role
of
Viaan
in
the
popular
Sony
TV
show
Katha
Ankahee
opposite
Aditi
Sharma.
The
show
went
off-air
in
December
last
year
post
which
he
bagged
the
titular
role
in
Ekta
Kapoor's
Pracchand
Ashok.
ADNAN
KHAN
APPROACHED
FOR
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
WILL
HE
PARTICIPATE?
However,
the
epic
saga
failed
to
fetch
the
desirable
numbers
for
the
channel
and
went
off-air
in
just
two
months
leaving
his
fans
in
shock.
But,
here
comes
a
piece
of
good
news
for
them.
The
latest
buzz
suggests
that
Adnan
Khan
might
soon
return
to
TV
with
the
upcoming
season
of
Rohit
Shetty's
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
a
Free
Press
Journal
report,
Adnan
Khan
has
been
approached
the
new
season
of
Colors
TV's
stunt-based
reality
show
and
discussions
are
currently
going
on
between
both
the
parties.
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
the
portal,
"Adnan
has
been
approached
for
the
show,
however,
nothing
is
finalised
as
of
now.
He
is
keen
of
being
a
part
of
the
show
and
the
makers
too
are
keen
on
having
him
onboard,
but
the
talks
are
still
on.
Lets
see
what
happens."
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14
TENTATIVE
CONTESTANTS
LIST
For
the
uninitiated,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
has
reached
out
to
many
popular
celebrities
and
are
trying
to
rope
in
a
great
set
of
contestants.
While
Abhishek
Kumar
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
are
said
to
be
confirmed
to
participate
in
KKK
14,
notable
names
who
are
in
discussions
are
Mannara
Chopra,
Mohsin
Khan,
Helly
Shah,
Vivek
Dahiya,
Manisha
Rani,
Abhishek
Malhan,
and
Shoaib
Ibrahim
among
others.
Bigg
Boss
17
winner
Munawar
Faruqui
was
also
rumoured
to
be
in
talks
with
the
team.
While
the
team
was
keen
to
sign
him
and
even
offered
a
whopping
amount,
he
reportedly
declined
the
opportunity
due
to
complications
with
his
passport.