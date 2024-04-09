Krishna Mohini Launch Date & Time Slot Revealed; Fahmaan Khan’s New Show To Replace THIS Hit Drama

Krishna
Mohini
Launch
Date
Update:
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Debattama
Saha
have
garnered
immense
love
from
audiences
for
their
roles
in
Star
Plus'
Imlie
and
Shaurya
Aur
Anokhi
Ki
Kahani
respectively.
After
their
appearances
in
their
previous
daily
soaps,
Dharampatnii
and
Mithai,
their
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
their
return
to
the
small
screen.
The
excitement
peaks
as
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Debattama
Saha
are
set
to
collaborate
for
the
first
time
in
the
upcoming
Colors
TV
show
titled
Krishna
Mohini.
Speculations
had
been
rife
for
weeks,
and
the
channel
recently
confirmed
the
news
by
unveiling
the
show's
first
promo.
Since
then,
fans
have
desperately
awaited
its
premiere.
Well,
here
comes
a
piece
of
great
news
for
them.
The
much-awaited
show
has
finally
got
a
launch
date
and
time
slot.
KRISHNA
MOHINI
LAUNCH
DATE
AND
TIME
SLOT:
FAHMAAN-DEBATTAMA'S
SHOW
TO
REPLACE
UDAARIYAAN
After
a
long
wait,
the
makers
have
announced
the
premiere
date
of
Krishna
Mohini
which
is
set
to
take
the
time
slot
of
long-running
drama
Udaariyaan.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Fahmaan
and
Debattama's
starrer
show
will
start
on
Colors
TV
on
April
29
at
7
pm.
According
to
Gossip
TV,
the
popular
social
media
handle
known
for
sharing
all
the
latest
updates
related
to
shows
and
celebs,
has
revealed
that
Udaariyaan
might
witness
a
slot
change
after
the
launch
of
Krishna
Mohini.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
channel.
KRISHNA
MOHINI
PLOT,
CAST,
AND
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
The
promo
introduces
an
intriguing
tale
revolving
around
siblings,
Krishna
and
Mohan.
In
the
teaser,
Mohan
desperately
calls
out
to
his
sister
after
losing
his
kite,
and
Krishna,
portrayed
by
Debattama
Saha,
steps
in
to
rescue
it.
The
teaser
beautifully
portrays
the
strong
bond
between
siblings,
highlighting
Krishna's
unwavering
support
for
her
brother.
However,
the
show
teases
an
unexpected
twist
that
has
left
fans
eagerly
awaiting
its
revelation.
Take
a
look
at
the
show's
glimpses
here: