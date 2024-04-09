Krishna Mohini Launch Date & Time Slot Revealed; Fahmaan Khan’s New Show To Replace THIS Hit Drama

Krishna Mohini Launch Date Update: Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha have garnered immense love from audiences for their roles in Star Plus' Imlie and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani respectively. After their appearances in their previous daily soaps, Dharampatnii and Mithai, their fans are eagerly anticipating their return to the small screen.

The excitement peaks as Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are set to collaborate for the first time in the upcoming Colors TV show titled Krishna Mohini. Speculations had been rife for weeks, and the channel recently confirmed the news by unveiling the show's first promo. Since then, fans have desperately awaited its premiere. Well, here comes a piece of great news for them. The much-awaited show has finally got a launch date and time slot.

KRISHNA MOHINI LAUNCH DATE AND TIME SLOT: FAHMAAN-DEBATTAMA'S SHOW TO REPLACE UDAARIYAAN

After a long wait, the makers have announced the premiere date of Krishna Mohini which is set to take the time slot of long-running drama Udaariyaan. Yes, you read that right! Fahmaan and Debattama's starrer show will start on Colors TV on April 29 at 7 pm.

According to Gossip TV, the popular social media handle known for sharing all the latest updates related to shows and celebs, has revealed that Udaariyaan might witness a slot change after the launch of Krishna Mohini. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the channel.

KRISHNA MOHINI PLOT, CAST, AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The promo introduces an intriguing tale revolving around siblings, Krishna and Mohan. In the teaser, Mohan desperately calls out to his sister after losing his kite, and Krishna, portrayed by Debattama Saha, steps in to rescue it.

The teaser beautifully portrays the strong bond between siblings, highlighting Krishna's unwavering support for her brother. However, the show teases an unexpected twist that has left fans eagerly awaiting its revelation. Take a look at the show's glimpses here:

According to the latest updates, Ashita Dhawan, Naveen Saini, Sejal Jaiswal, and other talented actors are rumored to be taking on significant roles in the highly anticipated show.

