Krishna Mohini Launch Date, Time Slot: When Will Fahmaan Khan, Debattama’s New Show Premiere? - UPDATE

Krishna
Mohini
Time
Slot
Update:
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Debattama
Saha
are
counted
among
the
most
loved
TV
celebs
who
rose
to
fame
after
essaying
the
lead
roles
in
Star
Plus'
Imlie
and
Shaurya
Aur
Anokhi
Ki
Kahani
respectively.
Last
seen
in
their
respective
daily
soaps
Dharampatnii
and
Mithai,
Fahmaan
and
Debattama's
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
to
watch
them
on
the
small
screen
and
their
wait
is
going
to
end
soon.
KRISHNA
MOHINI
CAST,
STORYLINE,
PROMO
AND
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
Well,
we're
talking
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Debattama
Saha
because
they're
teaming
up
for
the
first
time
for
upcoming
Colors
TV
show
titled
Krishna
Mohini.
The
rumours
regarding
the
same
were
going
in
since
the
past
few
weeks
and
the
channel
recently
made
it
official
after
unveiled
its
first
promo
recently.
The
promo
highlights
a
remarkable
story
about
siblings,
Krishna
and
Mohan.
In
the
teaser,
Mohan
desperately
calls
for
his
sister
after
losing
his
kite.
Krishna,
portrayed
by
Debattama
Saha,
who
is
Mohan's
elder
sister,
steps
in
to
rescue
his
kite.
The
teaser
unfolds
an
extraordinary
bond
between
siblings,
showcasing
Krishna's
unwavering
support
for
her
brother.
However,
the
show
promises
an
intriguing
twist
that
has
left
fans
eagerly
anticipating
its
revelation.
Watch
the
promo
here:
As
per
the
ongoing
reports,
Ashita
Dhawan,
Naveen
Saini,
and
Sejal
Jaiswal
among
other
talented
names
are
said
to
be
essaying
pivotal
roles
in
the
much-awaited
show.
KRISHNA
MOHINI
LAUNCH
DATE,
TIME
SLOT:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
FAHMAAN-DEBATTAMA'S
SHOW?
Ever
since
the
first
promo
of
Krishna
Mohini
was
unveiled,
fans
are
wondering
when
will
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Debattama
Saha's
new
show
will
premiere
on
Colors
TV.
According
to
a
Telly
Express
report,
the
much-awaited
drama
will
get
launched
once
the
Indian
Premiere
League
(IPL)
2024
tournament
comes
to
an
end.
While
the
launch
date
isn't
yet
announced,
the
report
states
that
Krishna
Mohini
is
likely
to
get
the
10
pm
slot
on
Colors
TV.
Currently,
Adnan
Khan
and
Mallika
Singh
starrer
Pracchand
Ashok
is
airing
on
the
same
time
slot
and
is
not
perfoming
well
on
the
ratings
front.
Interestingly,
Fahmaan's
last
show
Dharmpatnii
also
aired
on
Colors
at
10
pm
slot.
While
the
show
failed
to
get
the
desired
TRPs,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
how
Krishna
Mohini
will
fare
on
the
same
time
slot.