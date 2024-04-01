Krishna Mohini Launch Date, Time Slot: When Will Fahmaan Khan, Debattama’s New Show Premiere? - UPDATE

Krishna Mohini Time Slot Update: Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are counted among the most loved TV celebs who rose to fame after essaying the lead roles in Star Plus' Imlie and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani respectively. Last seen in their respective daily soaps Dharampatnii and Mithai, Fahmaan and Debattama's fans are eagerly awaiting to watch them on the small screen and their wait is going to end soon.

KRISHNA MOHINI CAST, STORYLINE, PROMO AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Well, we're talking Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha because they're teaming up for the first time for upcoming Colors TV show titled Krishna Mohini. The rumours regarding the same were going in since the past few weeks and the channel recently made it official after unveiled its first promo recently.

The promo highlights a remarkable story about siblings, Krishna and Mohan. In the teaser, Mohan desperately calls for his sister after losing his kite. Krishna, portrayed by Debattama Saha, who is Mohan's elder sister, steps in to rescue his kite.

The teaser unfolds an extraordinary bond between siblings, showcasing Krishna's unwavering support for her brother. However, the show promises an intriguing twist that has left fans eagerly anticipating its revelation. Watch the promo here:

Shehzada Dhami New Show Heroine Name: Sumbul Touqeer To Romance Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star? DEETS

Yeh Meri Family 3 Ott Release Date, Platform: Trailer Out; Here's When & Where To Watch

As per the ongoing reports, Ashita Dhawan, Naveen Saini, and Sejal Jaiswal among other talented names are said to be essaying pivotal roles in the much-awaited show.

KRISHNA MOHINI LAUNCH DATE, TIME SLOT: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH FAHMAAN-DEBATTAMA'S SHOW?

Ever since the first promo of Krishna Mohini was unveiled, fans are wondering when will Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha's new show will premiere on Colors TV. According to a Telly Express report, the much-awaited drama will get launched once the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 tournament comes to an end.

While the launch date isn't yet announced, the report states that Krishna Mohini is likely to get the 10 pm slot on Colors TV. Currently, Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh starrer Pracchand Ashok is airing on the same time slot and is not perfoming well on the ratings front.

Interestingly, Fahmaan's last show Dharmpatnii also aired on Colors at 10 pm slot. While the show failed to get the desired TRPs, it'll be interesting to see how Krishna Mohini will fare on the same time slot.

Keep watching this space for more updates!