Krishna Mohini Promo: Fahmaan Khan- Debattama Saha's New Show Looks Promising, To REPLACE THIS Drama?

Krishna
Mohini
promo:
The
wait
is
finally
over.
Colors
channel
has
officially
announced
the
launch
its
new
show
starring
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Debattama
Saha.
Giving
a
special
surprise
to
the
audience,
the
leading
GEC
released
the
first
promo
of
the
daily
soap
titled
Krishna
Mohini.
COLORS
CHANNEL
UPCOMING
SHOWS
The
number
two
GEC
is
on
a
roll
these
days
as
it
is
launching
shows
to
keep
the
audience
engaged.
After
the
culmination
of
Bigg
Boss
17,
it
introduced
Qayaamat
Se
Qayaamat
Tak,
Pracchand
Ashok,
Mera
Balam
Thanedar
and
Mangal
Lakshmi.
It
is
now
gearing
up
for
the
launch
of
Narayan
Lakshmi
and
Krishna
Mohini
after
IPL
2024
ends.
Staying
true
to
its
promise
of
blockbuster
entertainment,
the
channel
has
decided
to
bring
hatke
shows
in
its
weekday
programming.
KRISHNA
MOHINI
CAST
Fahmaan
Khan,
who
was
last
seen
as
Ravi
in
DharamPatnii,
is
making
his
comeback
to
the
small
screen
with
Krishn
Mohini.
He
will
be
paired
opposite
Debattama
Saha
in
the
upcoming
serial.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Colors
TV
released
the
first
promo
of
Krishna
Mohini
along
with
the
caption,
"Apne
bhai,
Mohan
ke
liye
karne
saare
haddein
paar
hai
Krishna
taiyaar.
Kijiye
swaagat
ek
anokhe
bhai-behen
ki
kahaani
ka." Within
a
few
hours,
the
video
went
viral
on
the
internet.
Fans
have
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages,
expressing
their
excitement
on
seeing