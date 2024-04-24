Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Cast, Launch Date: Avinash Mishra’s Ex-Star Plus Heroine To Have Special Cameo?

Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
Update:
Starring
Prerna
Singh,
Avinash
Mishra,
and
Aarchi
Sachdeva
in
the
lead
roles,
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
is
an
upcoming
Star
Plus
show
set
in
the
vibrant
backdrop
of
Pune.
It
narrates
the
story
of
Sajeeri
(played
by
Prerna
Singh),
a
girl
who
often
finds
herself
friend-zoneed,
taken
for
granted
and
seen
as
dependable.
Will
Sajeeri
ever
realize
her
potential
to
shine
both
in
life
and
love?
MEETHA
KHATTA
PYAAR
HAMARA
STORYLINE
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara
also
delves
into
the
dynamics
between
Sajeeri
and
Shivam
(played
by
Avinash
Mishra),
highlighting
how
her
confidence
blossoms
when
she's
in
the
kitchen,
fueled
by
her
aspirations
to
become
a
chef.
The
show
will
also
focus
on
the
transformation
journey
of
self-confidence
from
ordinary
to
awesome.
If
speculations
are
to
be
believed
then
Titli
fame
Neha
Solanki
might
have
a
special
cameo
in
the
show
Meetha
Khatta
Pyaar
Hamara.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
If
the
rumours
are
true,
it
is
truly
going
to
be
a
visual
treat
for
the
audience
to
witness
Neha
Solanki
and
Avinash
Mishra
once
again
on
the
screen.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
duo
starred
opposite
each
other
in
the
show
Titli.
Avinash
Mishra
and
Neha
Solanki
share
a
great
camaraderie
which
is
adored
and
admired
by
the
viewers.
We
wonder
what
character
Neha
Solanki
will
portray
in
the
show,
and
what
drama
her
character
will
create
in
the
lives
of
Sajeeri
and
Shivam
is
something
to
watch
out
for,
but
if
it
is
true,
we
cannot
wait
to
see
Neha
Solanki
and
Avinash
Mishra
create
the
same
magic
as
before!