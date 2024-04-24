Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Cast, Launch Date: Avinash Mishra’s Ex-Star Plus Heroine To Have Special Cameo?

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Update: Starring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva in the lead roles, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara is an upcoming Star Plus show set in the vibrant backdrop of Pune. It narrates the story of Sajeeri (played by Prerna Singh), a girl who often finds herself friend-zoneed, taken for granted and seen as dependable. Will Sajeeri ever realize her potential to shine both in life and love?

MEETHA KHATTA PYAAR HAMARA STORYLINE AND OTHER DETAILS

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara also delves into the dynamics between Sajeeri and Shivam (played by Avinash Mishra), highlighting how her confidence blossoms when she's in the kitchen, fueled by her aspirations to become a chef. The show will also focus on the transformation journey of self-confidence from ordinary to awesome.

AVINASH MISHRA'S TITLI HEROINE NEHA SOLANKI IN MEETHA KHATTA PYAAR HAMARA?

If speculations are to be believed then Titli fame Neha Solanki might have a special cameo in the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Yes, you read that right! If the rumours are true, it is truly going to be a visual treat for the audience to witness Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra once again on the screen. For those who are unaware, the duo starred opposite each other in the show Titli.

Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki share a great camaraderie which is adored and admired by the viewers. We wonder what character Neha Solanki will portray in the show, and what drama her character will create in the lives of Sajeeri and Shivam is something to watch out for, but if it is true, we cannot wait to see Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra create the same magic as before!

MEETHA KHATTAR PYAAR HAMARA LAUNCH DATE: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara will air from today (February 24) at 6.30 pm on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday.