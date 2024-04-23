Is Yuvika Chaudhary Expecting First Child With Prince Narula After 6 Yrs Of Marriage? Here’s What We Know

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary First Child: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, the beloved couple adored by fans, and renowned for their captivating chemistry, are reportedly expecting their first child. Their love story blossomed during their time on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 9.

ARE PRINCE NARULA & YUVIKA CHAUDHARY EXPECTING FIRST CHILD?

After a prolonged courtship, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in October 2018. Now, after six years of marital bliss, it appears that the couple is ready to embark on the journey of parenthood. Yes, you read that right!

Speculation about their pregnancy arose following the episode of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast featuring Prince Narula. During the podcast, in a playful banter, Bharti, referencing her own child, Golla, humorously inquired about the arrival of Prince and Yuvika's baby. Prince coyly responded with "Very soon," fueling the rumors.

Subsequently, numerous reports have surfaced suggesting that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will soon welcome their first child. However, the couple has yet to confirm the news via social media. Recently, Yuvika posted a video on her social media platform, prompting fans to shower congratulations in the comments section.

Also, Yuvika Chaudhary was spotted attending Arti Singh's Haldi ceremony on April 23. She dazzled in a well-embroidered, multicolored sharara set, radiating joy and elegance.

PRINCE NARULA'S REACTION TO PLANS OF HAVING BABY

During his appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Prince Narula disclosed their plan to start a family after purchasing their own home in Mumbai. He expressed his desire to be present for his child without constantly having to travel.

For those unaware, the Bigg Boss 9 couple, Prince and Yuvika, recently acquired a spacious apartment in Mumbai, complete with a generous private garden area. They offered a glimpse into their new abode through a home tour on their YouTube channel.