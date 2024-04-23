Is Yuvika Chaudhary Expecting First Child With Prince Narula After 6 Yrs Of Marriage? Here’s What We Know

Prince
Narula-Yuvika
Chaudhary
First
Child:
Prince
Narula
and
Yuvika
Chaudhary,
the
beloved
couple
adored
by
fans,
and
renowned
for
their
captivating
chemistry,
are
reportedly
expecting
their
first
child.
Their
love
story
blossomed
during
their
time
on
the
controversial
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
9.
ARE
PRINCE
NARULA
&
YUVIKA
CHAUDHARY
EXPECTING
FIRST
CHILD?
After
a
prolonged
courtship,
Prince
Narula
and
Yuvika
Chaudhary
exchanged
vows
in
a
lavish
ceremony
in
October
2018.
Now,
after
six
years
of
marital
bliss,
it
appears
that
the
couple
is
ready
to
embark
on
the
journey
of
parenthood.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Speculation
about
their
pregnancy
arose
following
the
episode
of
Bharti
Singh
and
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa's
podcast
featuring
Prince
Narula.
During
the
podcast,
in
a
playful
banter,
Bharti,
referencing
her
own
child,
Golla,
humorously
inquired
about
the
arrival
of
Prince
and
Yuvika's
baby.
Prince
coyly
responded
with
"Very
soon," fueling
the
rumors.
Subsequently,
numerous
reports
have
surfaced
suggesting
that
Prince
Narula
and
Yuvika
Chaudhary
will
soon
welcome
their
first
child.
However,
the
couple
has
yet
to
confirm
the
news
via
social
media.
Recently,
Yuvika
posted
a
video
on
her
social
media
platform,
prompting
fans
to
shower
congratulations
in
the
comments
section.
Also,
Yuvika
Chaudhary
was
spotted
attending
Arti
Singh's
Haldi
ceremony
on
April
23.
She
dazzled
in
a
well-embroidered,
multicolored
sharara
set,
radiating
joy
and
elegance.
PRINCE
NARULA'S
REACTION
TO
PLANS
OF
HAVING
BABY
During
his
appearance
on
Bharti
Singh
and
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa's
podcast,
Prince
Narula
disclosed
their
plan
to
start
a
family
after
purchasing
their
own
home
in
Mumbai.
He
expressed
his
desire
to
be
present
for
his
child
without
constantly
having
to
travel.
For
those
unaware,
the
Bigg
Boss
9
couple,
Prince
and
Yuvika,
recently
acquired
a
spacious
apartment
in
Mumbai,
complete
with
a
generous
private
garden
area.
They
offered
a
glimpse
into
their
new
abode
through
a
home
tour
on
their
YouTube
channel.