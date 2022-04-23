Prince Narula’s Wife Yuvika SLAMS Karanvir Bohra For Bashing Her Hubby; Says ‘I Expected Maturity From Him’

Ever since Prince Narula entered Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, the actor has been making headlines. A few days ago, Prince was seen supporting Zeeshan Khan who behaved violently inside the jail. On the other hand, the Bigg Boss 9 winner was also seen supporting Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui in the show.

Amidst all, Karanvir Bohra, who got eliminated from Lock Upp, criticised Prince Narula's actions inside the Kangana Ranaut jail. In an interview with Times of India, KV called him 'chachi' (aunty) who loves to gossip about others. He also bashed Prince for supporting Zeeshan for his violent act.

Notably, Karanvir Bohra's statements didn't go down well with Prince Narula's actress-wife Yuvika Chaudhary as she reacted to his statements. In an interview with ETimes TV, Yuvika said, "My husband Prince Narula is doing very well in 'Lock Upp'. I don't think the audience sees him as a gossip-monger Chachi. Karanvir is seeing the show only from his perspective. There is no need to be judgmental. Did I judge him on the basis of all that he did in the show?"

Lock Upp: First Finalist Of The Kangana Ranaut Show Is Shivam Sharma; Fans Congratulate Him On Twitter

Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi's BF Sangram Singh Lashes Out At Prince Narula For Supporting Anjali & Munawar

Yuvika Chaudhary further stated that she expected some kind of maturity from Karanvir Bohra. "Karanvir's statement that he is supporting Zeeshan is also wrong. It smacks of insecurity. He should just move on from the show and stop cribbing. That won't get him work or followers. If still pulling down my husband makes him happy, well what can I do? I expected maturity from him, he's a family man. Anyway, God bless him," Yuvika added.

Talking about Yuvika's husband Prince Narula, the actor has won reality shows such as Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He got married to Yuvika in 2018 after dating her for a few years.