Shivangi-Mohsin’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star Welcomes Second Child, A Baby Girl, With Hubby

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Welcomes Baby: Mohena Kumari Singh, a former television actress, has reportedly welcomed her second child with her husband, businessman Suyesh Rawat. Known for her role in Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohena Singh had recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a heartwarming dance showcasing her baby bump.

MOHENA KUMARI SINGH BLESSED WITH A BABY GIRL

According to reports, Mohena and Suyesh are now proud parents to a baby girl. Yes, you read that right! However, the much-in-love couple is yet to officially announce the amazing news with fans and are enjoying the ongoing happy phase of their lives.

For those who are unaware, Mohena tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat, a politician and businessman, on October 14, 2019. Suyesh is the son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj. The couple already has a son named Ayaansh, born on April 15, 2022.

MOHENA KUMARI SINGH ANNOUNCED PREGNANCY LAST MONTH

Last month, Mohena shared the news of her second pregnancy on social media, elegantly flaunting her baby bump. Dressed in a gorgeous rani pink salwar-kameez paired with a chiffon dupatta, she danced to the melody of Aaoge Jab Tum from Jab We Met, expressing her joy and anticipation for the new addition to their family.

In her caption, Mohena reminisced about listening to the same song during her first pregnancy, expressing her hopes for a blissful journey once again. She shared how the birth of their son, Ayaansh, had enriched their lives. Mohena's post exuded her excitement as she eagerly awaited the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

Former actress Mohena Kumari Singh began her journey on the small screen as an contestant in the reality show Dance India Dance alongside Remo D'Souza. She later ventured into acting with the Channel V show Dil Dosti Dance.

Mohena's notable work includes her role as Keerti Goenka Singhania in the popular Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hailing from the royal family of Rewa, Mohena has left a mark with her talent and dedication in the entertainment industry.

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!