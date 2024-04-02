Shivangi-Mohsin’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star Welcomes Second Child, A Baby Girl, With Hubby

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Actress
Welcomes
Baby:
Mohena
Kumari
Singh,
a
former
television
actress,
has
reportedly
welcomed
her
second
child
with
her
husband,
businessman
Suyesh
Rawat.
Known
for
her
role
in
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Mohsin
Khan's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Mohena
Singh
had
recently
announced
her
pregnancy
on
Instagram
with
a
heartwarming
dance
showcasing
her
baby
bump.
MOHENA
KUMARI
SINGH
BLESSED
WITH
A
BABY
GIRL
According
to
reports,
Mohena
and
Suyesh
are
now
proud
parents
to
a
baby
girl.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
the
much-in-love
couple
is
yet
to
officially
announce
the
amazing
news
with
fans
and
are
enjoying
the
ongoing
happy
phase
of
their
lives.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Mohena
tied
the
knot
with
Suyesh
Rawat,
a
politician
and
businessman,
on
October
14,
2019.
Suyesh
is
the
son
of
Uttarakhand
Cabinet
Minister
Satpal
Maharaj.
The
couple
already
has
a
son
named
Ayaansh,
born
on
April
15,
2022.
MOHENA
KUMARI
SINGH
ANNOUNCED
PREGNANCY
LAST
MONTH
Last
month,
Mohena
shared
the
news
of
her
second
pregnancy
on
social
media,
elegantly
flaunting
her
baby
bump.
Dressed
in
a
gorgeous
rani
pink
salwar-kameez
paired
with
a
chiffon
dupatta,
she
danced
to
the
melody
of
Aaoge
Jab
Tum
from
Jab
We
Met,
expressing
her
joy
and
anticipation
for
the
new
addition
to
their
family.
In
her
caption,
Mohena
reminisced
about
listening
to
the
same
song
during
her
first
pregnancy,
expressing
her
hopes
for
a
blissful
journey
once
again.
She
shared
how
the
birth
of
their
son,
Ayaansh,
had
enriched
their
lives.
Mohena's
post
exuded
her
excitement
as
she
eagerly
awaited
the
arrival
of
their
new
bundle
of
joy.
Former
actress
Mohena
Kumari
Singh
began
her
journey
on
the
small
screen
as
an
contestant
in
the
reality
show
Dance
India
Dance
alongside
Remo
D'Souza.
She
later
ventured
into
acting
with
the
Channel
V
show
Dil
Dosti
Dance.
Mohena's
notable
work
includes
her
role
as
Keerti
Goenka
Singhania
in
the
popular
Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
Hailing
from
the
royal
family
of
Rewa,
Mohena
has
left
a
mark
with
her
talent
and
dedication
in
the
entertainment
industry.