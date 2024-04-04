SHOCKING! Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Fame Saanand Verma Faced Sexual Assault At 13: I Was So Scared That I...

Saanand Verma Talks About Sexual Abuse: Almost all actors and actresses have a story of struggle in their lives. However, Saanand Verma's story will truly shake you to the core. The actor, famous for his role in 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai,' and now a household name, once grappled with poverty. Yet, what left an indelible mark on him was the sexual abuse he endured as a child. He recently opened up about the pain he had to go through while growing up and what exactly was the reason behind him leaving his cricket dream. The actor said, "Whatever happened to me in my childhood is definitely a terrible memory..."

'BHABHI JI GHAR PAR HAI' ACTOR SAANAND VERMA RECALLS SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AS A CHILD

Saanand Verma shook everyone with his choking revelation about childhood. The actor who grew up in Patna, Bihar was not from well-to-do family. During an interview with Digital Commentary, the actor recalled that his family did not have diyas to light on diwali and even at some moment they did not have money to buy food. Growing up, Saanand always desired to become a cricketer. To make his dream come true, his father managed some money to buy his son a white shirt, pants, and a cheap bat. Gathering his excitement, Saanand went to play when he was just 13 and got hit with an incident that became the most terrible memory for lifetime. Remebering the moment, he said, "There was a big guy there who tried to sexually exploit me. I was so scared that I ran away from there. Since then, I never thought about cricket again."

He went on to claim that the sexual harassment incident carved a deep impression on his mind forever. Calling it a terrible memory, Saanand remebered that he had lots of terrible moments in his life. After enduring so much pain, Saanand became a strong person as there wasn't anything worst that could have hit him.

SAANAND VERMA CALLS WORKING IN 'BHABHI JI GHAR PAR HAI' A "BLESSING"

Describing the show as a "gift," Saanand expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to work on 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.' However, he finds his greatest enjoyment in working on OTT platforms. The actor expressed his fondness for his roles in 'Apharan Sab Ka Katega' and 'Sacred Games.'

Despite his involvement in major films, Saanand admits he is not "financially strong" to this day. He lives in the present, spending all that he earns. Regarding his upcoming projects, Saanand reveals his appearance in YashRaj's film 'Vijay 69.'