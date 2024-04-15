Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Palak Sindhwani Aka Soni Quit TMKOC? Here’s The TRUTH

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update: Produced by Asit Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stands as the undisputed champion of TV's longest-running show which is still airing. Since its inception in 2008, the sitcom has been entertaining everyone and owns a dedicated fan base. The show's ensemble cast, featuring renowned actors like Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others, has become a regular part of viewers' lives.

IS PALAK SINDHWANI LEAVING TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH?

However, recent controversies have cast a shadow over the popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known as Mrs. Roshan Sodhi, brought attention to the darker side of the industry by filing a sexual harassment case against the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. While she emerged victorious, the absence of a proper punishment left her dissatisfied.

Amidst this turmoil, rumors swirl about Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu's departure from the comedy show, sending shockwaves among her fans. The actress recently posted on her Instagram that she was filming the 'last episode' of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist | Will Ruhi Turn Negative To Separate AbhiMaan? Garvita Sadhwani REACTS

MC Stan's Unforgettable Moment Meeting Crush Kriti Sanon at Diljit Dosanjh Concert; Check Pictures

PALAK SINDHWANI NOT QUITTING TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

However, it turns out she was celebrating her birthday on April 11 and shared a video from the set, jokingly referring to it as her last episode before turning 26. Yes, you read that right!

It was simply a playful trick that confused fans. Palak clarified that she meant she was entering a new year of her life and would continue working on the show. So, she isn't going anywhere and will still be seen on the show. Well, this is indeed a great piece of news for the actress' fans.

Palak's portrayal of Sonu has earned her widespread acclaim, following in the footsteps of previous actors like Nidhi Bhanushali and Jheel Mehta. Meanwhile, TMKOC fans are still hoping for the return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben, adding to the intrigue surrounding the show's future.