Jennifer Mistry Unhappy Despite Winning Harassment Case Against TMKOC Producer Asit Modi; Check REASON

Jennifer Mistry Case Verdict: Actress Jennifer Mistry, best know for her portrayal of the OG Roshan Sodhi in the long-running SAB TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had filed a sexual harassment case against the show's producer Asit Modi last year after putting her papers down after over a decade of playing the character.

JENNIFER MISTRY WINS HARASSMENT CAST AGAINST ASIT KUMARR MODI

As per the latest update, the case's verdict is out and Jennifer Mistry has emerged victorious in the sexual harassment case against Asit Kumarr Modi. Yes, you read that right! Confirming this significant development on Tuesday (March 26), the actress revealed that the court had issued its verdict on February 15, 2024.

As a result of the ruling, Modi has been directed to settle Mistry's outstanding dues, which total approximately Rs 25-30 lakh, along with an additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh imposed for the harassment she endured.

Talking to ETimes about the same, she said, "Asit Kumar Modi has been ordered to pay me my due amount and an additional compensation for deliberately withholding my payment, totalling around Rs 25-30 lakh. An extra Rs 5 lakh is imposed on Mr Modi for harassment. The verdict was out on 15th Feb 2024, but I was asked not to share it in the media."

WHY JENNIFER MISTRY IS UNHAPPY WITH HARASSMENT CASE VERDICT?

However, she's not happy with the verdict and wishes to take the case to the high court. Mistry has expressed her disappointment at not yet receiving her pending dues and voiced concern over the lack of disciplinary action taken against the show's Project Head, Sohail Ramani, and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj. Despite the court's acknowledgment of her harassment, Mistry remains dissatisfied with the verdict served in her case.

For those unfamiliar with her background, Mistry portrayed the character of Mrs. Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until her departure from the show in 2023, following which she filed a complaint against Modi, Ramani, and Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

Responding to the FIR filed against him, Modi issued a statement refuting all allegations and affirming cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a hugely popular television series, has captivated audiences for over 15 years, cementing its status as one of the most successful and long-running shows in the history of Indian TV.