Jennifer Mistry Unhappy Despite Winning Harassment Case Against TMKOC Producer Asit Modi; Check REASON

Jennifer
Mistry
Case
Verdict:
Actress
Jennifer
Mistry,
best
know
for
her
portrayal
of
the
OG
Roshan
Sodhi
in
the
long-running
SAB
TV
sitcom
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
had
filed
a
sexual
harassment
case
against
the
show's
producer
Asit
Modi
last
year
after
putting
her
papers
down
after
over
a
decade
of
playing
the
character.
JENNIFER
MISTRY
WINS
HARASSMENT
CAST
AGAINST
ASIT
KUMARR
MODI
As
per
the
latest
update,
the
case's
verdict
is
out
and
Jennifer
Mistry
has
emerged
victorious
in
the
sexual
harassment
case
against
Asit
Kumarr
Modi.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Confirming
this
significant
development
on
Tuesday
(March
26),
the
actress
revealed
that
the
court
had
issued
its
verdict
on
February
15,
2024.
As
a
result
of
the
ruling,
Modi
has
been
directed
to
settle
Mistry's
outstanding
dues,
which
total
approximately
Rs
25-30
lakh,
along
with
an
additional
compensation
of
Rs
5
lakh
imposed
for
the
harassment
she
endured.
Talking
to
ETimes
about
the
same,
she
said,
"Asit
Kumar
Modi
has
been
ordered
to
pay
me
my
due
amount
and
an
additional
compensation
for
deliberately
withholding
my
payment,
totalling
around
Rs
25-30
lakh.
An
extra
Rs
5
lakh
is
imposed
on
Mr
Modi
for
harassment.
The
verdict
was
out
on
15th
Feb
2024,
but
I
was
asked
not
to
share
it
in
the
media."
WHY
JENNIFER
MISTRY
IS
UNHAPPY
WITH
HARASSMENT
CASE
VERDICT?
However,
she's
not
happy
with
the
verdict
and
wishes
to
take
the
case
to
the
high
court.
Mistry
has
expressed
her
disappointment
at
not
yet
receiving
her
pending
dues
and
voiced
concern
over
the
lack
of
disciplinary
action
taken
against
the
show's
Project
Head,
Sohail
Ramani,
and
executive
producer,
Jatin
Bajaj.
Despite
the
court's
acknowledgment
of
her
harassment,
Mistry
remains
dissatisfied
with
the
verdict
served
in
her
case.
For
those
unfamiliar
with
her
background,
Mistry
portrayed
the
character
of
Mrs.
Sodhi
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
until
her
departure
from
the
show
in
2023,
following
which
she
filed
a
complaint
against
Modi,
Ramani,
and
Bajaj
for
alleged
sexual
harassment
under
sections
354
and
509
of
the
Indian
Penal
Code.
Responding
to
the
FIR
filed
against
him,
Modi
issued
a
statement
refuting
all
allegations
and
affirming
cooperation
with
the
ongoing
police
investigation.
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
a
hugely
popular
television
series,
has
captivated
audiences
for
over
15
years,
cementing
its
status
as
one
of
the
most
successful
and
long-running
shows
in
the
history
of
Indian
TV.