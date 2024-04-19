Udne Ki Aasha | Neha Harsora On Sailee's Bridal Look Being Similar To Priyanka Chopra's Raat Ke Dhai Baje

Udne
Ki
Aasha
Update:
Star
Plus
recently
witnessed
the
premiere
of
a
fresh
journey
with
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
featuring
Kanwar
Dhillon
(Sachin)
and
Neha
Harsora
(Sailee)
in
lead
roles.
The
show
delves
into
the
lives
of
Sachin
and
Sailee,
exploring
the
complexities
of
their
relationships.
Set
against
a
Marathi
backdrop,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
portrays
the
challenges
faced
by
Sailee
as
she
navigates
her
husband's
resistance
towards
progress.
Kanwar
Dhillon
portrays
Sachin,
a
taxi
driver,
while
Neha
Harsora
embodies
the
character
of
Sailee,
a
florist
managing
various
small
businesses
alongside
her
household
responsibilities.
UDNE
KI
AASHA
TWIST:
ALL
ABOUT
SACHIN
&
SAILEE'S
WEDDING
TRACK
The
makers
recently
unveiled
a
captivating
promo,
offering
glimpses
of
Sachin
and
Sailee's
wedding,
set
against
intricate
circumstances.
Their
Maharashtrian
wedding
promises
to
be
a
blend
of
simplicity
and
intense
drama,
brimming
with
twists
and
turns.
Sailee
will
grace
the
occasion
adorned
in
a
traditional
navari
saree,
similar
to
that
of
Priyanka
Chopra's
iconic
look
in
the
Bollywood
song
Raat
Ke
Dhai
Baje.
The
resemblance
between
Sailee
and
Priyanka
Chopra's
appearance
is
striking,
promising
a
visual
delight
for
the
audience
as
Sailee
steps
into
the
role
of
a
bride,
evoking
memories
of
Priyanka's
charm
on
screen.
Just
as
Priyanka
captured
hearts
with
her
presence
in
the
song,
Sailee
is
poised
to
cast
an
equally
enchanting
spell
on
the
audience.
NEHA
HARSORA
ON
SAILEE'S
WEDDING
LOOK
IN
UDNE
KI
AASHA
Neha
Harsora,
aka
Sailee,
from
the
Star
Plus
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
shares,
"With
the
upcoming
wedding
track
in
the
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
the
audience
is
going
to
witness
high-voltage
drama.
Major
twists
and
turns
await
to
knock
on
the
doors
of
Sachin
and
Sailee.
This
is
the
first
time
I
am
essaying
the
character
of
a
Marathi
mulgi,
and
I
enjoyed
portraying
a
Maharashtrian
bride.
Sailee's
wedding
look
gives
a
glimpse
of
Priyanka
Chopra's
wedding
look
from
the
song
Raat
Ke
Dhai
Baje
and
takes
us
back
in
time.
Priyanka
Chopra
in
the
song
Raat
Ke
Dhai
Baje
and
Sailee
in
the
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha
are
both
clad
in
a
navari
saree
and
donning
basching.
I
enjoyed
performing
the
Maharashtrian
rituals
and
also
received
knowledge
about
the
rituals.
Stay
tuned
to
witness
the
drama
that
unfolds
in
the
lives
of
Sachin
and
Sailee
and
how
they
tackle
the
unforseen
situation."
Produced
by
Rahul
Kumar
Tewary,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
airs
on
Star
Plus
at
9
pm,
Monday
to
Sunday.