Why Abhishek Malhan Unfollowed Bigg Boss OTT 2 Buddy Jiya Shankar? Fukra Insaan Reveals TRUTH

Abhishek Malhan-Jiya Shankar Equation: YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, maintains an active presence on social media, engaging with his fans and entertaining them with his contenta and vlogs. His stint on Salman Khan's controversial relaity show, Bigg Boss OTT 2, propelled him to immense fame, leading to a significant surge in his fan base.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 made Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan a household name and he came out as the runner-up. However, post-show, speculation about his relationship with co-contestant Jiya Shankar became a hot topic among netizens, fueled by rumors of a fallout between AbhiYa.

FUKRA INSAAN CLEARS 'UNFOLLOW' CONTROVERSY WITH JIYA SHANKAR

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Abhishek Malhan addressed questions about his dynamics with Jiya Shankar, his friend from Bigg Boss OTT 2, and whether he unfollowed her on social media amid rumors of their strained friendship.

Reflecting on his relationship with Jiya, the YouTuber remarked, "I don't know if its right to say or not because I woke up one day and I saw ki maine toh unfollow nahi kiya, unfollow ho gaya. (that I didn't unfollow, it just happened)"

"Ab pata nahi kaise hua. Unhone kara, kya hua (I don't know how it all happened; she unfollowed or what), but we don't talk a lot," he added." he added. Abhishek also shared that he reached out to Jiya recently after learning about her mother's health condition and tried to connect her with the best possible medical assistance.

FUKRA INSAAN REVALS CURRENT EQUATION WITH JIYA SHANKAR

Discussing their current equation, Fukra Insaan emphasized that they both wish each other well. The YouTuber further clarified that he remains unfazed by social media dynamics, asserting his jovial nature and maintaining a laid-back attitude even if friends unfollow him on Instagram.

Subsequently, Abhishek revealed that his mother and Jiya's mother have established a friendship and often communicate with each other. Regarding the follow-unfollow phenomenon on Instagram, Malhan expressed his belief that such things are not important.