Why Abhishek Malhan Unfollowed Bigg Boss OTT 2 Buddy Jiya Shankar? Fukra Insaan Reveals TRUTH

Abhishek
Malhan-Jiya
Shankar
Equation:
YouTuber
Abhishek
Malhan,
popularly
known
as
Fukra
Insaan,
maintains
an
active
presence
on
social
media,
engaging
with
his
fans
and
entertaining
them
with
his
contenta
and
vlogs.
His
stint
on
Salman
Khan's
controversial
relaity
show,
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2,
propelled
him
to
immense
fame,
leading
to
a
significant
surge
in
his
fan
base.
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
made
Abhishek
Malhan
aka
Fukra
Insaan
a
household
name
and
he
came
out
as
the
runner-up.
However,
post-show,
speculation
about
his
relationship
with
co-contestant
Jiya
Shankar
became
a
hot
topic
among
netizens,
fueled
by
rumors
of
a
fallout
between
AbhiYa.
FUKRA
INSAAN
CLEARS
'UNFOLLOW'
CONTROVERSY
WITH
JIYA
SHANKAR
In
a
recent
interview
with
Galatta
India,
Abhishek
Malhan
addressed
questions
about
his
dynamics
with
Jiya
Shankar,
his
friend
from
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2,
and
whether
he
unfollowed
her
on
social
media
amid
rumors
of
their
strained
friendship.
Reflecting
on
his
relationship
with
Jiya,
the
YouTuber
remarked,
"I
don't
know
if
its
right
to
say
or
not
because
I
woke
up
one
day
and
I
saw
ki
maine
toh
unfollow
nahi
kiya,
unfollow
ho
gaya.
(that
I
didn't
unfollow,
it
just
happened)"
"Ab
pata
nahi
kaise
hua.
Unhone
kara,
kya
hua
(I
don't
know
how
it
all
happened;
she
unfollowed
or
what),
but
we
don't
talk
a
lot,"
he
he
added.
Abhishek
also
shared
that
he
reached
out
to
Jiya
recently
after
learning
about
her
mother's
health
condition
and
tried
to
connect
her
with
the
best
possible
medical
assistance.
FUKRA
INSAAN
REVALS
CURRENT
EQUATION
WITH
JIYA
SHANKAR
Discussing
their
current
equation,
Fukra
Insaan
emphasized
that
they
both
wish
each
other
well.
The
YouTuber
further
clarified
that
he
remains
unfazed
by
social
media
dynamics,
asserting
his
jovial
nature
and
maintaining
a
laid-back
attitude
even
if
friends
unfollow
him
on
Instagram.
Subsequently,
Abhishek
revealed
that
his
mother
and
Jiya's
mother
have
established
a
friendship
and
often
communicate
with
each
other.
Regarding
the
follow-unfollow
phenomenon
on
Instagram,
Malhan
expressed
his
belief
that
such
things
are
not
important.