Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name, Photo: Manisha Rani In Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar OUT Of KKK 14?

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
update:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Colors
channel
has
kick-started
the
process
for
the
casting
of
new
season
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi.
From
Manisha
Rani
to
Abhishek
Malhan,
several
names
have
been
floating
on
the
internet
as
probable
contestants.
MANISHA
RANI
TO
PARTICIPATE
IN
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
Filmibeat
had
earlier
confirmed
that
Abhishek
Malhan
and
Manisha
Rani
have
been
approached
for
the
show.
We
had
shared
the
exclusive
information
with
our
beloved
readers
in
February
2024.
A
credible
industry
source
had
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Colors
channel
has
started
the
casting
process
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
season
14.
The
team
is
busy
chalking
out
the
plan
for
the
new
season
and
they
have
a
few
celebrities
are
on
their
list.
However,
none
of
them
have
signed
the
dotted
lines
for
KKK
14."
When
we
asked
the
'sutra'
about
Manisha
and
Abhishek's
participation,
he
stated,
"Yes,
they
are
on
the
list
but
the
channel
has
not
signed
any
contestant
as
off
now.
If
things
go
as
planned,
Abhishek
and
Manisha
might
showcase
their
dare-devil
side
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
Chances
of
one
them
signing
the
show
are
high
and
you
never
know
when
the
channel
decides
to
sign
both
of
them."
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14
CONTESTANTS
NAME,
PHOTO
According
to
a
report
in
TellyExpress,
the
likes
of
Manisha
Rani,
Mohsin
Khan,
Helly
Shah
and
Neil
Bhatt
have
been
approached
for
KKK
14.
If
they
sign
the
dotted
lines,
the
four
celebrities
might
be
seen
showcasing
their
daredevil
side
in
the
stunt-based
show.