Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers Add No-Affair Clause After Shehzada-Pratiksha Exit; Rohit Purohit Confirms

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
in
the
spotlight
since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year
due
to
a
generation
leap.
This
transition
introduced
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
central
characters,
Abhira
and
Armaan.
ALL
ABOUT
SHEHZADA
DHAMI-PRATIKSHA
YRKKH
EXIT
CONTROVERSY
Following
an
initial
period
of
struggle
and
hard
work,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
eventually
won
over
the
dedicated
audience
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
an
unexpected
turn
of
events
regarding
the
immensely
popular
family
drama
shocked
everyone
as
Shehzada
Dhami,
the
lead
actor
of
YRKKH,
has
been
removed
from
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi,
along
with
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
due
to
unprofessionalism.
Subsequently,
the
makers
finalized
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani
to
portray
the
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
While
both
the
new
actor
have
entered
the
top-rated
Star
Plus
show,
they're
getting
a
favourable
response
for
their
performances.
ROHIT
PUROHIT
CONFIRMS
NO-DATING
CLAUSE
IN
YRKKH
CONTRACT
Amid
the
ongoing
controversy,
it
is
being
said
that
the
makers
have
added
a
no-dating
clause
in
the
actors'
contract.
A
video
is
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
the
social
media
in
which
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
new
hero
Rohit
Purohit
is
seen
confirming
the
same.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
An
X
(earlier
known
as
Twitter)
user
has
posted
a
small
clip
that
seems
to
be
taken
from
an
interview
with
Zoom.
When
asked
about
the
reports
of
no-affair
clause
added
in
the
contracts,
Rohit
Purohit
stated,
"Maine
bhi
suna
hai
aisa
kuch
aur
mere
contract
mei
bhi
hai."
Take
a
look
at
the
viral
video
here:
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
makers
took
this
decision
after
the
whole
Shehzada
Dhami-Pratiksha
Honmukhe
controversy.
The
duo
reportedly
got
close
during
the
show's
shoot
and
started
dating
each
other
which
reportedly
impacted
the
shooting
and
set
environment.
While
they're
yet
to
make
their
relationship
official,
their
YRKKH
co-stars
confirmed
the
same.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!