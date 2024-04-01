Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers Add No-Affair Clause After Shehzada-Pratiksha Exit; Rohit Purohit Confirms

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the spotlight since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year due to a generation leap. This transition introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new central characters, Abhira and Armaan.

ALL ABOUT SHEHZADA DHAMI-PRATIKSHA YRKKH EXIT CONTROVERSY

Following an initial period of struggle and hard work, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami eventually won over the dedicated audience of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, an unexpected turn of events regarding the immensely popular family drama shocked everyone as Shehzada Dhami, the lead actor of YRKKH, has been removed from the show by producer Rajan Shahi, along with Pratiksha Honmukhe, due to unprofessionalism.

Subsequently, the makers finalized Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani to portray the new Armaan and Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While both the new actor have entered the top-rated Star Plus show, they're getting a favourable response for their performances.

ROHIT PUROHIT CONFIRMS NO-DATING CLAUSE IN YRKKH CONTRACT

Amid the ongoing controversy, it is being said that the makers have added a no-dating clause in the actors' contract. A video is currently doing the rounds on the social media in which Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new hero Rohit Purohit is seen confirming the same. Yes, you read that right!

An X (earlier known as Twitter) user has posted a small clip that seems to be taken from an interview with Zoom. When asked about the reports of no-affair clause added in the contracts, Rohit Purohit stated, "Maine bhi suna hai aisa kuch aur mere contract mei bhi hai."

For those who are unaware, the makers took this decision after the whole Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe controversy. The duo reportedly got close during the show's shoot and started dating each other which reportedly impacted the shooting and set environment. While they're yet to make their relationship official, their YRKKH co-stars confirmed the same.

