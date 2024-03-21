Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Armaan Rohit Purohit On Replacing Shehzada Dhami: I Don’t Feel…

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
New
Armaan:
Produced
under
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
in
the
limelight
since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year
due
to
a
generation
leap.
This
transition
introduced
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
central
characters,
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively.
ROHIT
PUROHIT
CONFIRMS
REPLACING
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
After
an
initial
period
filled
with
struggle
and
hardwork,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
eventually
won
over
the
dedicated
audience
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
an
unexpected
development
regarding
the
hugely
popular
family
drama
shocked
everyone
as
Shehzada
Dhami,
the
hero
of
YRKKH,
has
been
ousted
from
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi
along
with
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
due
to
unprofessionalism.
Soon
after,
the
makers
finalised
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani
to
play
the
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
As
their
first
looks
are
already
out,
the
actor
opened
up
about
replacing
Shehzada
and
comparisons
with
him.
ROHIT
PUROHIT
ON
COMPARISONS
WITH
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
AS
ARMAAN
Sharing
his
thoughts
with
ETimes
regarding
the
same,
Rohit
Purohit
stated,
"Yes,
comparisons
are
bound
to
happen
when
you
replace
an
actor
in
a
popular
show.
However,
I
don't
feel
pressured
because
of
my
extensive
experience
in
the
industry
and
my
confidence
in
my
craft.
I
understand
there
are
expectations
from
the
makers
and
the
audience.
I
will
make
sure
I
give
my
best
and
am
accepted
as
the
new
Armaan
Poddar."
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
Rohit
will
succeed
in
winning
viewers' hearts
as
Armaan
just
like
Shehzada
or
not.
WHO
IS
ROHIT
PUROHIT?
ALL
ABOUT
THE
NEW
ARMAAN
ON
YRKKH
For
those
who
may
not
be
familiar,
Rohit
Purohit
is
a
well-known
television
actor
who
entered
the
industry
with
Star
Plus'
Shaurya
Aur
Suhani
in
2009.
He
gained
prominence
for
his
significant
role
in
Aise
Karo
Na
Vida
and
subsequently
appeared
in
a
string
of
popular
shows
such
as
Chandragupta
Maurya,
Shapath,
Razia
Sultan,
Porus,
Dhadkan
Zindaggi
Kii,
and
Udaariyaan
among
others.
