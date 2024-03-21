Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Armaan Rohit Purohit On Replacing Shehzada Dhami: I Don’t Feel…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Armaan: Produced under Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the limelight since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year due to a generation leap. This transition introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new central characters, Abhira and Armaan, respectively.

ROHIT PUROHIT CONFIRMS REPLACING SHEHZADA DHAMI IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

After an initial period filled with struggle and hardwork, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami eventually won over the dedicated audience of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, an unexpected development regarding the hugely popular family drama shocked everyone as Shehzada Dhami, the hero of YRKKH, has been ousted from the show by producer Rajan Shahi along with Pratiksha Honmukhe due to unprofessionalism.

Soon after, the makers finalised Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani to play the new Armaan and Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As their first looks are already out, the actor opened up about replacing Shehzada and comparisons with him.

ROHIT PUROHIT ON COMPARISONS WITH SHEHZADA DHAMI AS ARMAAN

Sharing his thoughts with ETimes regarding the same, Rohit Purohit stated, "Yes, comparisons are bound to happen when you replace an actor in a popular show. However, I don't feel pressured because of my extensive experience in the industry and my confidence in my craft. I understand there are expectations from the makers and the audience. I will make sure I give my best and am accepted as the new Armaan Poddar."

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Rohit will succeed in winning viewers' hearts as Armaan just like Shehzada or not.

WHO IS ROHIT PUROHIT? ALL ABOUT THE NEW ARMAAN ON YRKKH

For those who may not be familiar, Rohit Purohit is a well-known television actor who entered the industry with Star Plus' Shaurya Aur Suhani in 2009. He gained prominence for his significant role in Aise Karo Na Vida and subsequently appeared in a string of popular shows such as Chandragupta Maurya, Shapath, Razia Sultan, Porus, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, and Udaariyaan among others.

Are you happy with Rohit Purohit replacing Shehzada Dhami as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Share your views in the comments section below.