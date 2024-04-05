Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Colors Heroine On Shehzada-Pratiksha's Affair & Termination: Moral Values Nahi…

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
captivating
audiences
since
its
debut
in
2009.
Throughout
its
successful
15-year
run,
the
show
has
witnessed
numerous
controversial
departures,
but
none
garnered
as
much
attention
as
the
termination
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
DEEPIKA
SINGH
SHARES
VIEWS
ON
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
CONTROVERSY
For
those
unfamiliar,
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
joined
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
alongside
Samridhii
Shukla
when
the
fourth
generation
was
introduced
by
the
makers
last
year.
Despite
initial
challenges,
the
new
cast
gradually
found
their
footing.
However,
their
journey
took
an
unexpected
turn
as
they
were
terminated
from
the
show
due
to
unprofessional
behavior.
While
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
have
yet
to
share
their
perspective
on
the
matter
with
the
media,
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani
have
stepped
in
to
replace
them
as
the
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
respectively
in
the
immensely
popular
Star
Plus
production.
Their
sudden
exits
left
the
entire
YRKKH
team
in
shock,
though
the
producers
have
reiterated
that
no
actor
is
bigger
than
the
show.
In
a
recent
interview,
TV
star
Deepika
Singh
opened
up
about
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha's
exits
and
affair
reports.
Currently
seen
essaying
the
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
Mangal
Lakshmi,
the
actress
reacted
to
it
and
stated
how
she
also
fell
in
love
with
her
director-husband
Rohit
Raj
Goyal
on
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum
set.
DEEPIKA
SINGH
ON
SHEHZADA
DHAMI-PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
AFFAIR
RUMOURS
Talking
to
TellyMasala,
she
stated,
"Hum
toh
khud
baaghi
hai,
hum
kya
batae.
Humne
toh
khud
set
pe
hi
pyaar
kiya.
But,
ey
hai
ki
humne
kabhi
bhi
kuch
aisa
nahi
kiya.
Infact,
mere
set
pe
kisiko
pata
bhi
nahi
tha
that
I'm
in
affair
with
Rohit
(her
now
husband),
with
my
director.
Kisiko
bhi
nahi
pata
tha.
Yaha
tak
ki
mere
co-actors
ko
bhi
nahi
pata
tha
except
Bhabho
(Neelu
Vaghela).
Unko
bhi
bhot
der
mei
pata
chala.
Kyunki
hum
logon
ne
kabhi
waisi
bonding
nahi
rakhi
(on
set),
nain-mattaka
bhi
nahi
kiya
set
pe,
eye-contact
bhi
nahi
ho
pata
tha.
Aaj
bhi,
jab
maine
film
bhi
ki
unke
saath
mei,
toh
wo
hi
decorum
bana
hai
ki
ek
student
aur
ek
teacher
wala.
Wo
jo
respect
rehti
hai
director
ki,
waisi
hi
respect
hai."
The
talented
actress
added,
"Kahin
na
kahin
jab
aap
apne
kaam
se
jude
reht
ho
toh
mujhe
lagta
hai
ki
ye
issues
nahi
hote.
Hamari
toh
courtship
badi
hi
healthy
rahi.
Humne
bhi
inn
cheezon
ka
bohot
dhyaan
rakha
ki
set
ka
decorum
kabhi
kharab
nahi
hona
chahiye.
Isliye,
humne
reveal
hi
tab
kiya
jab
humne
shaadi
ka
socha."