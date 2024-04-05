Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Colors Heroine On Shehzada-Pratiksha's Affair & Termination: Moral Values Nahi…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been captivating audiences since its debut in 2009. Throughout its successful 15-year run, the show has witnessed numerous controversial departures, but none garnered as much attention as the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

DEEPIKA SINGH SHARES VIEWS ON YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI CONTROVERSY

For those unfamiliar, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Samridhii Shukla when the fourth generation was introduced by the makers last year. Despite initial challenges, the new cast gradually found their footing. However, their journey took an unexpected turn as they were terminated from the show due to unprofessional behavior.

While Shehzada and Pratiksha have yet to share their perspective on the matter with the media, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have stepped in to replace them as the new Armaan and Ruhi respectively in the immensely popular Star Plus production. Their sudden exits left the entire YRKKH team in shock, though the producers have reiterated that no actor is bigger than the show.

In a recent interview, TV star Deepika Singh opened up about Shehzada and Pratiksha's exits and affair reports. Currently seen essaying the lead role in Colors TV's Mangal Lakshmi, the actress reacted to it and stated how she also fell in love with her director-husband Rohit Raj Goyal on Diya Aur Baati Hum set.

DEEPIKA SINGH ON SHEHZADA DHAMI-PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE AFFAIR RUMOURS

Talking to TellyMasala, she stated, "Hum toh khud baaghi hai, hum kya batae. Humne toh khud set pe hi pyaar kiya. But, ey hai ki humne kabhi bhi kuch aisa nahi kiya. Infact, mere set pe kisiko pata bhi nahi tha that I'm in affair with Rohit (her now husband), with my director. Kisiko bhi nahi pata tha. Yaha tak ki mere co-actors ko bhi nahi pata tha except Bhabho (Neelu Vaghela). Unko bhi bhot der mei pata chala. Kyunki hum logon ne kabhi waisi bonding nahi rakhi (on set), nain-mattaka bhi nahi kiya set pe, eye-contact bhi nahi ho pata tha. Aaj bhi, jab maine film bhi ki unke saath mei, toh wo hi decorum bana hai ki ek student aur ek teacher wala. Wo jo respect rehti hai director ki, waisi hi respect hai."

The talented actress added, "Kahin na kahin jab aap apne kaam se jude reht ho toh mujhe lagta hai ki ye issues nahi hote. Hamari toh courtship badi hi healthy rahi. Humne bhi inn cheezon ka bohot dhyaan rakha ki set ka decorum kabhi kharab nahi hona chahiye. Isliye, humne reveal hi tab kiya jab humne shaadi ka socha."