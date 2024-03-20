Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: How Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe Reacted After EXIT? Check DEETS Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: The popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has recently been making headlines for the past few days. This is due to the unexpected termination of the lead actor Shehzada Dhami and parallel lead Pratiksha Honmukhe, who portrayed the characters of Armaan and Ruhi in the show respectively.

Shehzada played the character of Armaan, and his chemistry with Samridhii Shukla was adored by many viewers. However, the decision by the makers to terminate their contracts left everyone stunned. Following the announcement, numerous reports emerged detailing the incidents on set that led to their ouster. Allegedly, the stars displayed unprofessional behavior, resulting in their termination.

Wondering how Shehzada and Pratiksha reacted right after the news broke out? Now, Shivam Khajuria, who plays the role of Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has disclosed what transpired during the meeting with the producers.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shivam Khajuria shared insights into the meeting where Rajan Shahi informed the team about the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. He emphasized that Kut Productions comprises highly professional individuals who wouldn't take such actions without valid reasons. Shivam revealed that despite numerous chances given to Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, the situation didn't improve. Recalling the meeting, Shivam quoted Rajan Shahi saying, "My livelihood is dependent on this show. I cannot afford to be lenient."

Additionally, Shivam disclosed that the final straw occurred during the past week. Both actors were present in the meeting, and while Pratiksha became emotional, Shehzada abruptly left. "Both Shehzada and Pratiksha were present in the meeting, and when Shehzada heard he was terminated, he just left the meeting. Pratiksha was teary-eyed. Everyone felt bad for her. She could have been a bit smarter and thought of her career and not been manipulated.," Shivam commented.

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have maintained silence regarding the controversy. While Pratiksha posted a cryptic message on social media, Shehzada has remained inactive. Many of their fans believe that the actors squandered a valuable opportunity based on reports of their conduct on set.