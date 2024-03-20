Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: How Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe Reacted After EXIT? Check DEETS Here

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
The
popular
television
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi,
has
recently
been
making
headlines
for
the
past
few
days.
This
is
due
to
the
unexpected
termination
of
the
lead
actor
Shehzada
Dhami
and
parallel
lead
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
who
portrayed
the
characters
of
Armaan
and
Ruhi
in
the
show
respectively.
Shehzada
played
the
character
of
Armaan,
and
his
chemistry
with
Samridhii
Shukla
was
adored
by
many
viewers.
However,
the
decision
by
the
makers
to
terminate
their
contracts
left
everyone
stunned.
Following
the
announcement,
numerous
reports
emerged
detailing
the
incidents
on
set
that
led
to
their
ouster.
Allegedly,
the
stars
displayed
unprofessional
behavior,
resulting
in
their
termination.
Wondering
how
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
reacted
right
after
the
news
broke
out?
Now,
Shivam
Khajuria,
who
plays
the
role
of
Rohit
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
has
disclosed
what
transpired
during
the
meeting
with
the
producers.
In
an
interview
with
Indian
Express,
Shivam
Khajuria
shared
insights
into
the
meeting
where
Rajan
Shahi
informed
the
team
about
the
termination
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
He
emphasized
that
Kut
Productions
comprises
highly
professional
individuals
who
wouldn't
take
such
actions
without
valid
reasons.
Shivam
revealed
that
despite
numerous
chances
given
to
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
the
situation
didn't
improve.
Recalling
the
meeting,
Shivam
quoted
Rajan
Shahi
saying,
"My
livelihood
is
dependent
on
this
show.
I
cannot
afford
to
be
lenient."
Additionally,
Shivam
disclosed
that
the
final
straw
occurred
during
the
past
week.
Both
actors
were
present
in
the
meeting,
and
while
Pratiksha
became
emotional,
Shehzada
abruptly
left.
"Both
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
were
present
in
the
meeting,
and
when
Shehzada
heard
he
was
terminated,
he
just
left
the
meeting.
Pratiksha
was
teary-eyed.
Everyone
felt
bad
for
her.
She
could
have
been
a
bit
smarter
and
thought
of
her
career
and
not
been
manipulated.," Shivam
commented.
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
have
maintained
silence
regarding
the
controversy.
While
Pratiksha
posted
a
cryptic
message
on
social
media,
Shehzada
has
remained
inactive.
Many
of
their
fans
believe
that
the
actors
squandered
a
valuable
opportunity
based
on
reports
of
their
conduct
on
set.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 15:31 [IST]