Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Check What Pratiksha Honmukhe Did To Avoid TROLLING After EXIT

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
the
popular
show
on
Star
Plus
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
has
been
making
headlines
since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year.
This
came
alongside
the
introduction
of
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
leads
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively,
following
a
generation
leap.
ALL
ABOUT
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE'S
YRKKH
EXIT
AND
HER
REPLACEMENT
Despite
initial
hurdles,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
gradually
won
over
the
loyal
audience
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
a
recent
unexpected
twist
in
the
show
has
left
everyone
surprised.
Shehzada
Dhami,
who
played
the
lead
role
in
YRKKH,
has
been
removed
from
the
family
drama
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi.
Not
only
Shehzada
but
also
his
close
friend
and
co-star
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
known
as
Ruhi,
has
been
axed
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
While
Udaariyaan
star
Rohit
Purohit
has
stepped
into
the
role
of
Armaan,
Baatein
Kuch
Ankahee
Si
fame
Garvita
Sadhwani
has
been
roped
in
to
play
the
new
Ruhi.
Amid
all
this,
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
haven't
yet
shared
their
side
of
the
story
and
have
been
getting
trolled
on
social
media
by
the
fans
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
DISABLES
INSTA
COMMENT
SECTION
TO
AVOID
TROLLING
After
the
exit
announcement,
devoted
followers
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
took
to
social
media
to
lambast
the
actress,
accusing
her
of
having
a
diva-like
attitude
that
resulted
in
her
departure
from
the
show.
They
further
asserted
that
had
she
prioritized
her
work
over
rumored
romantic
involvement
with
co-star
Shehzada
Dhami,
she
might
have
retained
her
role.
In
response
to
the
online
trolling
and
negaticity,
the
actress
has
disabled
comments
on
the
majority
of
her
recent
Instagram
posts.
For
the
uninitiated,
there
have
been
speculations
about
a
romantic
involvement
between
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
They
were
often
seen
together
on
set,
spending
most
of
their
time
together
and
having
minimal
interaction
with
other
cast
members.