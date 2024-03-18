Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla REACTS To Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe's Replacement

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai:
Things
can
change
in
the
TV
industry
at
the
drop
of
a
hat.
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honsmukhe
have
been
fired
from
YRKKH
due
to
unprofessional
behaviour,
as
per
the
statement
issued
by
the
makers.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
Samridhii
Shukla,
who
plays
the
role
of
Abhira
in
YRKKH,
has
finally
reacted
to
the
controversy
over
Shehzada
Dhami's
exit
from
the
serial.
Breaking
her
silence
over
the
matter,
she
confirmed
that
her
co-star
has
been
ousted
from
the
hit
show.
However,
she
chose
not
to
comment
further.