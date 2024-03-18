Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla REACTS To Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe's Replacement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Things can change in the TV industry at the drop of a hat. Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honsmukhe have been fired from YRKKH due to unprofessional behaviour, as per the statement issued by the makers.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

Samridhii Shukla, who plays the role of Abhira in YRKKH, has finally reacted to the controversy over Shehzada Dhami's exit from the serial. Breaking her silence over the matter, she confirmed that her co-star has been ousted from the hit show. However, she chose not to comment further.