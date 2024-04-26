Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Reveals Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha’s Groupism Affected Samridhii Shukla

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: When the DKP team, led by Rajan Shahi, announced the termination of actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last month, it sparked considerable attention. While Shehzada and Pratiksha have maintained silence thus far, Rajan Shahi's team has stated that the actor displayed unprofessional behavior. In contrast, the actress failed to meet the character's performance requirements.

RAJAN SHAHI REVEALS WHY SHEHZADA-PRATIKSHA WERE THROWN OUT OF YRKKH

In a recent interview, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai helmer Rajan Shahi has shed light on how the conduct issues of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe significantly impacted the lead actress of YRKKH, Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira. Yes, you read that right!

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Rajan Shahi provided a detailed account of the actions that led to the exits of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show. The producer mentioned that he was dissatisfied with the performance of both actors but opted to give them time. However, what troubled him was their unprofessionalism, particularly Shehzada's.

He disclosed that Shehzada would often raise his voice at the crew, insist on being addressed as 'sir,' and demand multiple retakes, displaying an arrogant attitude that affected the entire cast. The breaking point came when Shehzada demanded that either an assistant director stay or he does, prompting Shahi to throw him out of the top-rated show.

RAJAN SHAHI REVEALS HOW SHEHZADA-PRATIKSHA'S DYNAMICS AFFECTED SAMRIDHII SHUKLA

Regarding Pratiksha, Rajan acknowledged his concerns about her underwhelming performance. He recounted an incident where Pratiksha was observed smiling during the filming of a serious scene. The head honcho of DKP mentioned that Pratiksha was influenced by Shehzada, believing that her career would prosper by associating with him.

Shahi emphasized that this group dynamic affected everyone but particularly impacted Samridhii Shukla. Most of Samridhii's scenes involved Shehzada and Pratiksha. Their tantrums and arrogant behavior dampened her morale, causing her distress on set. However, following the entry of Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, the dynamics have shifted significantly, as both actors share a positive rapport with Samridhii. It appears that the actress is finally content to have good co-stars.