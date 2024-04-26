Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Reveals Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha’s Groupism Affected Samridhii Shukla

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
When
the
DKP
team,
led
by
Rajan
Shahi,
announced
the
termination
of
actors
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
last
month,
it
sparked
considerable
attention.
While
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
have
maintained
silence
thus
far,
Rajan
Shahi's
team
has
stated
that
the
actor
displayed
unprofessional
behavior.
In
contrast,
the
actress
failed
to
meet
the
character's
performance
requirements.
RAJAN
SHAHI
REVEALS
WHY
SHEHZADA-PRATIKSHA
WERE
THROWN
OUT
OF
YRKKH
In
a
recent
interview,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
helmer
Rajan
Shahi
has
shed
light
on
how
the
conduct
issues
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
significantly
impacted
the
lead
actress
of
YRKKH,
Samridhii
Shukla
aka
Abhira.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
In
an
interview
with
Telly
Talk
India,
Rajan
Shahi
provided
a
detailed
account
of
the
actions
that
led
to
the
exits
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
from
the
show.
The
producer
mentioned
that
he
was
dissatisfied
with
the
performance
of
both
actors
but
opted
to
give
them
time.
However,
what
troubled
him
was
their
unprofessionalism,
particularly
Shehzada's.
He
disclosed
that
Shehzada
would
often
raise
his
voice
at
the
crew,
insist
on
being
addressed
as
'sir,'
and
demand
multiple
retakes,
displaying
an
arrogant
attitude
that
affected
the
entire
cast.
The
breaking
point
came
when
Shehzada
demanded
that
either
an
assistant
director
stay
or
he
does,
prompting
Shahi
to
throw
him
out
of
the
top-rated
show.
RAJAN
SHAHI
REVEALS
HOW
SHEHZADA-PRATIKSHA'S
DYNAMICS
AFFECTED
SAMRIDHII
SHUKLA
Regarding
Pratiksha,
Rajan
acknowledged
his
concerns
about
her
underwhelming
performance.
He
recounted
an
incident
where
Pratiksha
was
observed
smiling
during
the
filming
of
a
serious
scene.
The
head
honcho
of
DKP
mentioned
that
Pratiksha
was
influenced
by
Shehzada,
believing
that
her
career
would
prosper
by
associating
with
him.
Shahi
emphasized
that
this
group
dynamic
affected
everyone
but
particularly
impacted
Samridhii
Shukla.
Most
of
Samridhii's
scenes
involved
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha.
Their
tantrums
and
arrogant
behavior
dampened
her
morale,
causing
her
distress
on
set.
However,
following
the
entry
of
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani,
the
dynamics
have
shifted
significantly,
as
both
actors
share
a
positive
rapport
with
Samridhii.
It
appears
that
the
actress
is
finally
content
to
have
good
co-stars.