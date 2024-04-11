Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wondering When Will Shivam Khajuria Aka Rohit Re-Enter YRKKH? Check UPDATE

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
is
currently
among
the
most
talked-about
shows
on
the
small
screen.
Featuring
Samridhii
Shukla
as
the
female
lead
Abhira,
the
long-running
family
drama
made
headlines
last
month
for
the
controversial
exits
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
For
the
uninitiated,
Rajan
Shahi
terminated
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
due
to
their
unprofessionalism.
Now,
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani
have
stepped
into
their
shoes
as
Armaan
and
Aarohi
respectively.
Apart
from
this
controversym
the
superhit
Star
Plus
show
also
grabbed
eyeballs
as
Shivam
Khajuria
confirmed
Rohit's
re-entry
in
YRKKH
a
few
weeks
ago.
While
the
development
left
fans
elated,
he
hasn't
yet
re-entered
and
his
absence
has
left
everyone
confused.
Wondering
when
will
Rohit
finally
re-enter
the
Poddar
house?
Well,
an
update
is
finally
out
regarding
Shivam
Khajuria's
joining
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
once
again.
Well,
it
looks
like
the
talented
actor
will
mark
his
re-entry
in
mid-May.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
told
Free
Press
Journal,
"Shivam's
re
entry
has
been
on
the
cards
for
a
while
now,
however,
this
time
around,
the
makers
are
all
set
to
bring
him
back
on
the
show.
If
all
goes
well,
Shivam
will
start
shooting
by
the
mid
of
May,
that
is
somewhere
between
the
15th
to
the
20th
of
May."
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!