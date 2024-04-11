Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wondering When Will Shivam Khajuria Aka Rohit Re-Enter YRKKH? Check UPDATE

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently among the most talked-about shows on the small screen. Featuring Samridhii Shukla as the female lead Abhira, the long-running family drama made headlines last month for the controversial exits of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

For the uninitiated, Rajan Shahi terminated Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai due to their unprofessionalism. Now, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have stepped into their shoes as Armaan and Aarohi respectively.

Apart from this controversym the superhit Star Plus show also grabbed eyeballs as Shivam Khajuria confirmed Rohit's re-entry in YRKKH a few weeks ago. While the development left fans elated, he hasn't yet re-entered and his absence has left everyone confused.

Wondering when will Rohit finally re-enter the Poddar house? Well, an update is finally out regarding Shivam Khajuria's joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata once again. Well, it looks like the talented actor will mark his re-entry in mid-May. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, a source told Free Press Journal, "Shivam's re entry has been on the cards for a while now, however, this time around, the makers are all set to bring him back on the show. If all goes well, Shivam will start shooting by the mid of May, that is somewhere between the 15th to the 20th of May."

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Keep watching this space for more updates!