Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Samridhii Shukla Reveals Shehzada-Pratiksha Were NOT Her Friends: Wo Dono…

Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
entertaining
viewers
since
its
premiere
in
2009.
The
show
witnessed
many
controversial
exits
in
the
past
15
successful
years,
however,
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
termination
undoubtedly
grabbed
the
maximum
eyeballs.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
entered
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
along
with
Samridhii
Shukla
after
the
makers
introduced
the
fourth
generation
last
year.
After
an
initial
struggle,
the
new
cast
eventually
established
them
in
the
long-running
show.
However,
fate
had
other
plans
for
the
duo.
Sadly,
they
were
thrown
out
due
to
unprofessionalism.
While
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
are
yet
to
share
their
side
of
the
story
in
the
media,
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani
have
replaced
them
in
the
superhit
Star
Plus
as
the
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
respectively.
Their
exits
left
the
whole
YRKKH
team
in
shock
but
the
makers
have
been
stating
that
no
actor
is
bigger
than
the
show.
Amid
the
ongoing
controversy,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
lead
actress
Samridhii
Shukla
aka
Abhira
opened
up
about
the
same
in
a
recent
interview
and
revealed
that
she
was
not
friends
with
both
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
she
also
shared
a
beautiful
message
for
the
duo.
SAMRIDHII
SHUKLA'S
MESSAGE
FOR
SHEHZADA
DHAMI,
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
On
being
asked
if
she
talked
to
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
after
their
termination,
Samridhii
told
Telly
Masala,
"Meri
honestly
koi
baat
nahi
hui.
Mai
ye
keh
sakti
hun
ki
wo
dono
mere
dost
nahi
the.
Lekin,
jo
bhi
hua,
I
think
unke
liye
bohot
ek
hard
time
chal
raha
hoga
because
bohot
badi
opportunity
thi,
jo
unhone
loose
kardi,
jis
bhi
wajah
se.
Toh
I
just
think,
jo
bhi
hai,
ye
bhi
waqt
guzar
jaega,
ye
bhi
waqt
chala
jaega.
Aur
kuch
behtar
hi
hoga
zindagi
mei."
The
talented
actress
added,
"Mai
bolti
hun
galti
insaan
se
hoti
hai.
Ho
sakta
hai
galti
hui
ho,
lekin,
I
think,
ek
mauka
milna
chahiye.
Toh
kahi
na
kahi,
wo
kama
karte
rahein,
mujhe
acha
lagega."
Are
you
liking
the
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai?
