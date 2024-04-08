Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: Will Armaan Divorce Abhira On Ruhi’s Demand? Here’s What We Know

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been captivating audiences since its debut in 2009. Over its successful 15-year run, the show has seen various controversial exits, but none have stirred as much attention as the dismissal of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI CONTROVERSIAL EXITS & REPLACEMENTS

For those unfamiliar, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Samridhii Shukla when the fourth generation was introduced last year. Despite initial challenges, the new cast members gradually found their place in the show. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when they were let go from the series due to unprofessional conduct.

Though Shehzada and Pratiksha have remained silent regarding the matter with the media, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have been chosen to fill their shoes as the new Armaan and Ruhi in the highly popular Star Plus Show. Their abrupt departures have sent shockwaves throughout the entire YRKKH team.

YRKKH NEW PROMO: WILL ARMAAN SIGN DIVORCE PAPERS?

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a slight decrease in the TRP ratings due to the IPL effect, the makers are ready to introduce another interesting twist in the storyline to boost the numbers. The channel has released a new promo of the long-running famil drama in which Armaan and Abhira are shown getting closer to each other.

However, the twist in the tale is Ruhi handing over divorce papers to Armaan and asking him to part ways with Abhira. Yes, you read that right! The new promo has left AbhiMaan fans fuming as they've been eagerly awaiting to watch their love story. In the comments section, the show's fans are bashing Ruhi for coming in between Armaan and Abhira. You can watch the promo below.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Armaan will divorce Abhira or not. Well, if you ask us, we don't think Ruhi will succeed in her plan. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.