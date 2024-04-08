Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: Will Armaan Divorce Abhira On Ruhi’s Demand? Here’s What We Know

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
captivating
audiences
since
its
debut
in
2009.
Over
its
successful
15-year
run,
the
show
has
seen
various
controversial
exits,
but
none
have
stirred
as
much
attention
as
the
dismissal
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
For
those
unfamiliar,
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
joined
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
alongside
Samridhii
Shukla
when
the
fourth
generation
was
introduced
last
year.
Despite
initial
challenges,
the
new
cast
members
gradually
found
their
place
in
the
show.
However,
their
journey
took
an
unexpected
turn
when
they
were
let
go
from
the
series
due
to
unprofessional
conduct.
Though
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
have
remained
silent
regarding
the
matter
with
the
media,
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani
have
been
chosen
to
fill
their
shoes
as
the
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
in
the
highly
popular
Star
Plus
Show.
Their
abrupt
departures
have
sent
shockwaves
throughout
the
entire
YRKKH
team.
While
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
witnessed
a
slight
decrease
in
the
TRP
ratings
due
to
the
IPL
effect,
the
makers
are
ready
to
introduce
another
interesting
twist
in
the
storyline
to
boost
the
numbers.
The
channel
has
released
a
new
promo
of
the
long-running
famil
drama
in
which
Armaan
and
Abhira
are
shown
getting
closer
to
each
other.
However,
the
twist
in
the
tale
is
Ruhi
handing
over
divorce
papers
to
Armaan
and
asking
him
to
part
ways
with
Abhira.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
new
promo
has
left
AbhiMaan
fans
fuming
as
they've
been
eagerly
awaiting
to
watch
their
love
story.
In
the
comments
section,
the
show's
fans
are
bashing
Ruhi
for
coming
in
between
Armaan
and
Abhira.
You
can
watch
the
promo
below.