Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist | Will Ruhi Turn Negative To Separate AbhiMaan? Garvita Sadhwani REACTS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on Star Plus in 2009 and completed 15 years in January this year. Counted among the most successful shows in history of the Indian TV, the family drama currently revolves around the fourth generation and stars Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles of Armaan and Abhira respectively.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI CURRENT TRACK

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Abhira and Armaan coming closer to each other while Ruhi is still in love with him. Amid all this, the recent promo reveals that Ruhi wants to separate AbhiMaan and will ask Armaan to divorce Abhira.

While there's still no update whether Armaan will sign the divorce papers or not, fans are wondering if Ruhi will turn negative in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a recent interview, actress Garvita Sadhwani finally opened up about the same.

WILL RUHI BECAME A VAMP? HERE'S HOW GARVITA SADHWANI REACTED

Talking about the same, Garvita Sidhwani told Bollywood Life, "I genuinely don't know. I can only say that the writers know best. The tracks of any show also change so quickly. Certainly, some shades will be added to my on-screen character. I personally like playing characters that have layers, shades, and complexities. There is a past where Ruhi feels that because of Akshara, everything was snatched from her, which you already saw in the previous episodes. She may eventually get to know that Abhira is her sister. Rohit may also return; there's a huge possibility of that. Abhira may find out about Ruhi and Armaan."

The actress added that the story's twists will make Ruhi's character more interesting as she is very sensitive and tends to overthink things.

She stated, "Even though she knows Abhira and Armaan are in a contract marriage, she still hopes she might marry Armaan. Sometimes Ruhi can be shown in a good light, sometimes not, but I always make sure her main traits stay the same.