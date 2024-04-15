Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist | Will Ruhi Turn Negative To Separate AbhiMaan? Garvita Sadhwani REACTS

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Rajan
Shahi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
premiered
on
Star
Plus
in
2009
and
completed
15
years
in
January
this
year.
Counted
among
the
most
successful
shows
in
history
of
the
Indian
TV,
the
family
drama
currently
revolves
around
the
fourth
generation
and
stars
Rohit
Purohit
and
Samridhii
Shukla
in
the
lead
roles
of
Armaan
and
Abhira
respectively.
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
CURRENT
TRACK
The
current
track
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
revolves
around
Abhira
and
Armaan
coming
closer
to
each
other
while
Ruhi
is
still
in
love
with
him.
Amid
all
this,
the
recent
promo
reveals
that
Ruhi
wants
to
separate
AbhiMaan
and
will
ask
Armaan
to
divorce
Abhira.
While
there's
still
no
update
whether
Armaan
will
sign
the
divorce
papers
or
not,
fans
are
wondering
if
Ruhi
will
turn
negative
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
In
a
recent
interview,
actress
Garvita
Sadhwani
finally
opened
up
about
the
same.
WILL
RUHI
BECAME
A
VAMP?
HERE'S
HOW
GARVITA
SADHWANI
REACTED
Talking
about
the
same,
Garvita
Sidhwani
told
Bollywood
Life,
"I
genuinely
don't
know.
I
can
only
say
that
the
writers
know
best.
The
tracks
of
any
show
also
change
so
quickly.
Certainly,
some
shades
will
be
added
to
my
on-screen
character.
I
personally
like
playing
characters
that
have
layers,
shades,
and
complexities.
There
is
a
past
where
Ruhi
feels
that
because
of
Akshara,
everything
was
snatched
from
her,
which
you
already
saw
in
the
previous
episodes.
She
may
eventually
get
to
know
that
Abhira
is
her
sister.
Rohit
may
also
return;
there's
a
huge
possibility
of
that.
Abhira
may
find
out
about
Ruhi
and
Armaan."
The
actress
added
that
the
story's
twists
will
make
Ruhi's
character
more
interesting
as
she
is
very
sensitive
and
tends
to
overthink
things.
She
stated,
"Even
though
she
knows
Abhira
and
Armaan
are
in
a
contract
marriage,
she
still
hopes
she
might
marry
Armaan.
Sometimes
Ruhi
can
be
shown
in
a
good
light,
sometimes
not,
but
I
always
make
sure
her
main
traits
stay
the
same.