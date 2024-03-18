Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Armaan Name: Isha Malviya’s Udaariyaan Co-Star REPLACES Shehzada Dhami?

Yeh
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
bid
adieu
last
year
due
to
the
generation
leap
and
the
makers
introduced
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
protagonists
Abhira
amd
Armaan
respectively.
After
an
initial
low
phase,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
finally
got
acceptance
from
the
loyal
viewers
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
a
shocking
update
related
to
the
long-running
show
has
left
everyone
surprised.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
YRKKH
hero
Shehzada
Dhami
has
been
thrown
out
of
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers'
side,
fans
are
wondering
who
will
replace
Shehzada
Dhami
as
Armaan
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
It
looks
like
the
team
has
already
roped
in
a
talented
actor
as
the
show's
new
hero.