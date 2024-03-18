Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Armaan Name: Isha Malviya’s Udaariyaan Co-Star REPLACES Shehzada Dhami?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Armaan: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines ever since Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod bid adieu last year due to the generation leap and the makers introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new protagonists Abhira amd Armaan respectively.

After an initial low phase, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami finally got acceptance from the loyal viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a shocking update related to the long-running show has left everyone surprised. According to the latest buzz, YRKKH hero Shehzada Dhami has been thrown out of the show by producer Rajan Shahi. Yes, you read that right!

While an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers' side, fans are wondering who will replace Shehzada Dhami as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It looks like the team has already roped in a talented actor as the show's new hero.

Keep watching this space for more updates!