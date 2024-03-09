ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 OTT Release Date, Time: When, Where & How To Watch ZRA Online In Full HD?

ZEE
Rishtey
Awards
2024
OTT
Streaming:
After
a
thrilling
nomination
party
where
everyone's
beloved
ZEE
TV
stars
gathered
to
dance
and
celebrate,
the
Zee
TV
family
is
now
poised
to
enthrall
audiences
at
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards.
This
annual
ceremony
honors
the
bonds
within
the
ZEE
TV
community,
spotlighting
actors,
producers,
and
above
all,
the
cherished
relationship
between
Zee
TV
and
its
audience.
On
February
21,
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024
main
event
took
place
in
Mumbai,
delivering
the
anticipated
star-studded
spectacle.
Sriti
Jha,
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
Dheeraj
Dhoopar,
Shraddha
Arya,
Paras
Kalnawat,
Sana
Sayyad,
Rohit
Suchanti,
Aishwarya
Khare,
Arjit
Taneja,
Niharika
Roy,
Abrar
Qazi,
and
other
renowned
celebrities
graced
the
red
carpet
of
ZRA
2024,
exuding
glamour
and
style.
Since
then,
fans
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
to
watch
the
ZRA
2024
main
event
on
TV.
Well,
there
wait
is
finally
coming
to
an
end.
Here's
all
you
need
to
know
about
the
telecast
details
of
the
ZEE
Rishtey
Awards.
ZEE
RISHTEY
AWARDS
2024:
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
ON
TV?
Viewers
can
look
forward
to
a
dynamic
showcase
of
vibrant
personalities
at
ZRA
2024,
where
beloved
ZEE
characters
will
come
together
to
celebrate
their
success
and
achievements.
The
main
event
of
ZEE
Rishtey
Awards
2024
will
be
aired
on
ZEE
TV
tomorrow
(March
10),
from
7
pm
to
11
pm.
HOW
TO
WATCH
ZEE
RISHTEY
AWARDS
2024
MAIN
EVENT
ON
ZEE5
IN
HD?
Are
you
excited
to
watch
the
ZEE
Rishtey
Awards
2024
on
TV
and
OTT?
