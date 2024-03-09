ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 OTT Release Date, Time: When, Where & How To Watch ZRA Online In Full HD?

ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 OTT Streaming: After a thrilling nomination party where everyone's beloved ZEE TV stars gathered to dance and celebrate, the Zee TV family is now poised to enthrall audiences at the Zee Rishtey Awards. This annual ceremony honors the bonds within the ZEE TV community, spotlighting actors, producers, and above all, the cherished relationship between Zee TV and its audience.

On February 21, the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 main event took place in Mumbai, delivering the anticipated star-studded spectacle. Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Arjit Taneja, Niharika Roy, Abrar Qazi, and other renowned celebrities graced the red carpet of ZRA 2024, exuding glamour and style.

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting to watch the ZRA 2024 main event on TV. Well, there wait is finally coming to an end. Here's all you need to know about the telecast details of the ZEE Rishtey Awards.

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ON TV?

Viewers can look forward to a dynamic showcase of vibrant personalities at ZRA 2024, where beloved ZEE characters will come together to celebrate their success and achievements.

The main event of ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 will be aired on ZEE TV tomorrow (March 10), from 7 pm to 11 pm.

HOW TO WATCH ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 MAIN EVENT ON ZEE5 IN HD?

Are you excited to watch the ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 on TV and OTT? Share your views in the comments section below.